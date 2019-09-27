Lady Gaga Just Surprised One of Her Biggest Fans with a Makeover — Watch the Emotional Video

Lady Gaga just made one of her fan’s dreams come true.

The singer and founder of cosmetics line Haus Laboratories was recently featured on the cover of Allure‘s Best of Beauty issue, and the magazine also shared a new video in which she surprises Brandon, a 19-year-old cosmetology student and Gaga superfan.

According to the clip, Brandon thought he was just meeting Gaga’s makeup artist Sarah Tanno for a makeover and a sneak peek at Haus Laboratories. He had written an emotional letter to Gaga thanking her for her positive impact on his life, and was reading his words out loud to Tanno when Gaga walked out to surprise him.

“How are you, sweetheart? It’s nice to meet you,” Gaga, 33, said, as Brandon looked up and gasped.

Brandon then continued reading his letter to Gaga, saying that her song “Born This Way” made him realize “I had to be me.”

“I came out to my mother and sister, and they immediately accepted me in the blink of an eye. When I told my father, it drove a wedge between us and he became a stranger,” Brandon said. “But I found strength and the permission to accept myself in your words: ‘Don’t hide yourself in regret / Just love yourself and you’re set.’ “

“You’re my role model,” he continued. “I am unsure if I would have the courage to accept who I am and be where I am today without the acceptance and peace I have found in your music and life story.”

Image zoom Lady Gaga with Brandon Allure/ Youtube

Gaga, who teared up as Brandon read his letter, responded: “You make me feel brave … I’m so proud of you. You’ve been through a lot, I’ve been through a lot, many people have been through a lot. But we’re not alone, we get through things together, right?”

“It’s not how we look that makes us beautiful, right? It’s what we’ve been through and how we survive,” she continued. “Coming out to your family … not everyone can do that. Way to go.”

Gaga then said goodbye to Brandon and left him to finish off his makeup look with Tanno, but the singer couldn’t help coming back to thank him one more time.

“My mic isn’t on and they can’t even hear me,” Gaga said through tears, “but I just wanted to tell you: That letter that you wrote, this is why I do what I do.”

“Thank you for sharing that, that’s so vulnerable and so honest and so real,” she continued. “That’s not easy what you did, so thank you. You just changed a lot of people’s lives, and when they see this, they’ll be less afraid.”

During an interview with PEOPLE last week, Gaga spoke about the importance of “staying true” to yourself.

“I would say that the media does not define your ability to influence the world and express who you are,” she said. “The power is in you, and by being you every day, you are expressing that to everyone you cross paths with. Whether you have tons of social media followers or not, this does not impact your effect on the world. We’re all in this together and humanity’s core is truly based on human to human interaction, that’s why I believe kindness, especially in person, is so powerful.”