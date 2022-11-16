Watch Kylie Jenner Struggle to Walk in Form-Fitting Vintage Mugler Gown: 'It's Worth It!'

Kylie Jenner knows how to step up her style game — and she's not going to let a restrictive silhouette get in the way of a fashion moment.

On Tuesday, the beauty mogul wore a Mugler masterpiece while attending the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition opening at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City.

The 25-year-old Kardashian star was a part of "fashion history" in an archival black corseted dress complete with opera gloves, both trimmed with tinsel feathers. She teamed the gown with a lustrous jeweled headpiece, earning her the self-proclaimed title of "mugler king."

But high-fashion status isn't earned without a hint of difficulty and Jenner proved that with the body-hugging gown, which she struggled to walk in.

In a video shared by a Kylie Jenner on her Instagram stories and later reposted to a Jenner Instagram fan account, the star is seen shuffling across the museum, taking tiny steps with the help of Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader.

"This is how we have to walk in this dress. It's worth it!" she exclaimed in the short clip.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known to love a form-fitting dress – and struggling to walk in them runs in the family too!

Jenner's older sis Kim Kardashian made a case for committed fashion when she opted for a tight-fitted, laced-up Dolce and Gabbana gown (and skinny stilettos) for an afterparty following the premiere of her debut collection for the Italian house in September.

In a TikTok video shared by her longtime friend Stephanie Shepherd, the SKIMS mogul was caught trotting over a set of steps before succumbing to tiny hops to make her way up.

It wasn't until she was challenged with another stairwell when she asked exasperatedly, "Is there an elevator?"

Back in May Kendall Jenner, who's conquered many catwalks before, also grappled with stairs while making her way to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

Dressed in a snug Dolce and Gabbana floral mermaid gown, the 818 Tequila founder was captured by her younger sister clomping up steep stone steps in Birkenstock clogs.

"S--t these stairs are crazy," Kendall said in Jenner's Instagram story, which went viral for its relatable hilarity.



Despite the immense effort that came with her outfit, Jenner showed appreciation for the innovative fashion house (and her outfit change into a dramatic caped ensemble) on Instagram.

"Such an honor to wear a piece of fashion history. thank you to the mugler team 🖤 and make sure to stop by to see the exhibition while it's there, celebrating the life and art of the forever iconic Thierry Mugler," she captioned the post.