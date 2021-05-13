Watch Krysta Rodriguez Channel Liza Minnelli on Stage in Sneak Peek of Netflix's Halston
The limited series, which follows the life and career of legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, premieres on May 14
Krysta Rodriguez is bringing Liza Minnelli's dynamic stage presence and signature mannerisms to life in Netflix's upcoming series Halston.
Ahead of the May 14 premiere of the limited series — which follows the life and career of legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick — PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek of Rodriguez, 36, playing the Oscar-winning actress, singer and dancer in the premiere episode.
The clip show Rodriguez (Smash, Quantico) perform Minnelli's hit song "Liza with a Z" in a long-sleeve black sequin mini dress with a white ruffled collar as close friend of the theater icon, Halston (played by Ewan McGregor), watches from the audience.
RELATED: Ewan McGregor Frequents Studio 54 and Battles Drug Addiction in Debut Trailer for Netflix's Halston
Rodriguez not only nails the performance (yes, it's really her singing!), she also looks the part, donning Minnelli's famous jet black hair and the bob-and-bangs style she sported in the 1960s and '70s.
In the scene, Rodriguez also captures Minnelli's larger-than-life diva persona by dancing across the entire stage the playfully interacting with the audience. (You can see the uncanny resemble in a throwback clip of Minnelli performing the song, below.)
The Smash actress stars alongside McGregor (Halston), Rebecca Dayan (Elsa Peretti) and Gian Franco Rodriguez (Victor Hugo) in the upcoming Ryan Murphy-produced series.
Earlier this month, Netflix dropped the debut trailer for limited series, which premieres May 14. The clip opened with McGregor proclaiming: "I have a vision. I'm going to change the face of American fashion."
RELATED: See Ewan McGregor as Halston in First Look at New Netflix Series About the Legendary Designer
The trailer shows the designer developing his signature simple but luxurious aesthetic, and making Studio 54 nightclub appearances with his famous entourage by his side.
It also teases Halston's drug addiction, with one person telling the designer he's "out of control," and his then-controversial business decision to bring high fashion to the masses with a $1 billion J.C. Penney deal.
"Do you ever feel like everything you have could disappear in an instant?" McGregor says in the final scene as he looks out at New York City from a skyscraper window.
Halston premieres on Netflix May 14.
