Watch Kim Kardashian Struggle to Climb the Stairs in Skin-Tight Dolce & Gabbana Dress

"Is there an elevator?" Kim Kardashian asks after conquering a flight of stairs in a body-hugging Dolce & Gabbana dress

By
Published on September 26, 2022 05:37 PM
https://www.tiktok.com/@steph_shep/video/7147437241168825646?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7147437241168825646&lang=en Hed: Watch Kim kardashian struggle to climb the stairs in skin tight dolce & gabbana dress
Photo: tiktok

Kim Kardashian is showing her committment to a good fashion moment.

After debuting her Dolce & Gabbana collection during a fashion show in Milan, Kardashian stepped out for the after party in a body-hugging, silver and sparkly Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured revealing tie-ups on the neckline and legs and thighs.

And the SKIMS founder, 41, could hardly walk in it.

In a TikTok video shared by her longtime friend Stephanie Shepherd on Sunday, Kardashian is seen trotting over to a set of steps before turning to the side so she could use a handrail to walk up. After trying to side-step up the stairs, Kardashian quickly realizes that she'll have to hop her way up.

On another flight of stairs, Kardashian gets help as people are seen holding her arms while she takes tiny steps to make her way to the top.

"Is there an elevator?" she asks before taking on yet another stairwell. This time someone holds up her dress so it doesn't get caught in her high silver stiletto.

The stairs weren't the only thing that wouldn't let Kardashian be great in her sleek dress.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of 'Painful But Worth It' Tightening Treatment on Her Stomach

Shepherd also included footage of Kardashian struggling to get into a car. The Kardashians star is seen hopping up onto the seat, and scoots into place. Unable to sit up, she leans back into the seat as the hilarious video ends.

"I'll let you caption this ⬇️," Shepherd wrote alongside the hilarious clip.

In the comment section, many fans were impressed with Kardashian's skills.

"god gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers," one fan wrote as another added, "The way she jumps those steps lmaooo queen"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another commented, "I'm honestly impressed and she looked 🔥"

The KarJenner sisters are no strangers to struggling in a Dolce & Gabbana dress, especially when it comes to steps.

While celebrating Kourtney Kardashian's nuptials to Travis Barker in May, Kendall Jenner, 26, also struggled to walk up the brick stairs leading to the ceremony venue because of her form-fitting gown.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" data-inlink="true">kendall jenner</a>; <a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a>/Instagram
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner, 25, shared a clip in her Instagram Story that shows the supermodel waddling up the steep steps wearing her dress — a blush floral gown featuring a fitted mermaid silhouette — which she teamed with sensible footwear, a pair of what appear to be Birkenstock clogs. Kylie is heard laughing in the clip and lamenting about how difficult the stairs are to navigate.

"S--t these stairs are crazy," she says.

Fans on the internet took note of the hilarious, yet realistic fashion blip. The video went viral on TikTok, some users reposting the clip while others making edits with audio sampling Jenner's famous lines including her "built like an athlete" quote.

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Officially Married in Portofino Italy
Kendall Jenner Struggles to Climb Stairs in Fitted Dress at Kourtney's Wedding — See the Viral Video
Kim Kardashian in Milian
Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Show-Stopping Dolce & Gabbana Catsuit as She Teases a New Collab
Kim Kardashian walks the runway of the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Takes a Bow at Milan Fashion Week After Debuting Her Dolce & Gabbana Collaboration
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards
Kim Kardashian Hilariously Struggles to Take a Shot During Sister Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian and Scott Budnick in conversation with Baratunde Thurston discuss the importance of storytelling in their commitment to reform the criminal justice system during A Day of #UnreasonableConversation 2022, a program of Propper Daley in partnership with Invisible Hand. 09/15/2022
Kim Kardashian Speaks Up in L.A., Plus Sherri Shepherd, Emma Watson, JoJo Siwa and More
*EXCLUSIVE* Miami, FL - Lady Gaga goes for a walk through the streets of Brickell, Miami wearing a black outfit and sunglasses after having dinner with a group of friends at Sexy Fish Restaurant. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lady Gaga Dines with Friends in Miami, Plus Olivia Wilde, Kevin Hart, Penélope Cruz and More
Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra
Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable Wedding Guest Dresses
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
Kylie Jenner Birthday Hermes From Kris
Kris Jenner Gifts Daughter Kylie a Rare Hermès Bag for Her 25th Birthday — Watch Her Open It!
anne hathaway
All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Kylie Jenner Reveals the Other 'K' Name Parents Kris and Caitlyn Nearly Gave Her
79th Venice International Film Festival
Hillary Clinton Makes a Rare Red Carpet Appearance — in Flats! — at Venice Film Festival
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner Sparkles in Sequins for 25th Birthday Celebrations: 'Twenty Fine'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Pairs Skin-Tight Catsuit with Oversized Metallic Coat — See Her Galactic Look