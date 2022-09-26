Watch Kim Kardashian Struggle to Climb the Stairs in Skin-Tight Dolce & Gabbana Dress

Kim Kardashian is showing her committment to a good fashion moment.

After debuting her Dolce & Gabbana collection during a fashion show in Milan, Kardashian stepped out for the after party in a body-hugging, silver and sparkly Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured revealing tie-ups on the neckline and legs and thighs.

And the SKIMS founder, 41, could hardly walk in it.

In a TikTok video shared by her longtime friend Stephanie Shepherd on Sunday, Kardashian is seen trotting over to a set of steps before turning to the side so she could use a handrail to walk up. After trying to side-step up the stairs, Kardashian quickly realizes that she'll have to hop her way up.

On another flight of stairs, Kardashian gets help as people are seen holding her arms while she takes tiny steps to make her way to the top.

"Is there an elevator?" she asks before taking on yet another stairwell. This time someone holds up her dress so it doesn't get caught in her high silver stiletto.

The stairs weren't the only thing that wouldn't let Kardashian be great in her sleek dress.

Shepherd also included footage of Kardashian struggling to get into a car. The Kardashians star is seen hopping up onto the seat, and scoots into place. Unable to sit up, she leans back into the seat as the hilarious video ends.

"I'll let you caption this ⬇️," Shepherd wrote alongside the hilarious clip.

In the comment section, many fans were impressed with Kardashian's skills.

"god gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers," one fan wrote as another added, "The way she jumps those steps lmaooo queen"

Another commented, "I'm honestly impressed and she looked 🔥"

The KarJenner sisters are no strangers to struggling in a Dolce & Gabbana dress, especially when it comes to steps.

While celebrating Kourtney Kardashian's nuptials to Travis Barker in May, Kendall Jenner, 26, also struggled to walk up the brick stairs leading to the ceremony venue because of her form-fitting gown.

Kylie Jenner, 25, shared a clip in her Instagram Story that shows the supermodel waddling up the steep steps wearing her dress — a blush floral gown featuring a fitted mermaid silhouette — which she teamed with sensible footwear, a pair of what appear to be Birkenstock clogs. Kylie is heard laughing in the clip and lamenting about how difficult the stairs are to navigate.

"S--t these stairs are crazy," she says.

Fans on the internet took note of the hilarious, yet realistic fashion blip. The video went viral on TikTok, some users reposting the clip while others making edits with audio sampling Jenner's famous lines including her "built like an athlete" quote.