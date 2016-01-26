Watch Kendall Jenner Twerk in Chanel Couture with Gigi and Bella As Her Backup Dancers

The Chanel Haute Couture show, held in Paris Tuesday morning, is quite possibly the most high end, exclusive runway show in the world. If you’ve ever taken a gander at the A-list-only, star-studded front row you probably understand where some of that prestige comes from, but that’s nothing compared to the roster of elite top models coming down the catwalk. But, of course, no runway show would truly be complete without the three breakout fashion stars of 2015, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid doing some light twerking and mildly embarrassing dad-inspired dance moves to celebrate the kick off of fashion month.

As the video of these three supermodels in the making clearly demonstrates, the girls were extremely happy to be reunited on the catwalk at long last. So happy, in fact, they had to breakout into an impromptu dance session that has us dreaming of what would undoubtedly be the flyest pop star girl group known to man, should these ladies ever decide a change of profession is in order.

Kendall has been a mainstay at Chanel for a few seasons now, even closing their last couture show in one of Karl Lagerfeld’s legendary wedding gowns, this is Gigi and Bella’s first time walking in one of the brand’s couture shows. All three girls, however, have long been favorites of the house often walking the runway for the brand’s ready-to-wear collections, attending events with the designer, and starring in Chanel campaigns.

The trio wore Princess Leia-inspired chignons, reminiscent of a croissant, paired with a cat-eye that was part 60s-era Twiggy, part Elizabeth Taylor in Cleopatra. Their runway looks, on the other hand, couldn’t be more different. Kendall wore an Oscars-ready flowing black gown that drew to mind Julia Roberts’ iconic 2001 black and white Valentino dress. Gigi and Bella both wore heavily embellished dresses with chunky, curved-heel cork platforms and the it-accessory of the show, belts featuring a matching, attached pouch to carry an iPad or iPhone, perfect for these selfie-ing girls on the go.

While all eyes were on this pack of gorgeous besties, however, the real showstopper was the fashion show’s set. Chanel is known for their elaborately produced backdrops that create an immersive environment and this season’s couture show was no exception. The set for the 2016 Couture show was a fake front yard before a modernist, two-story home, made completely out of wooden slats, and a cloudless, projected blue sky, all built within the walls of the Grand Palais. The walls of the house would then open and close to reveal the various models held within — Karl’s gorgeous dolls in his fantasy doll house.

But just because KenGi were busy taking the runway by storm, don’t think CaKe wasn’t right there cheering them on.

The former model turned actress and Chanel FROW staple, Cara Delevingne, was in attendance along with her new, rather large canine companion. We’re surprised Cara didn’t start up a feud right then and there considering, as we all know, the most likely candidate to inherit the house of Chanel is Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved Choupette, a Birman cat, a photo of whom the designer wore this morning in a locket attached to his tie pin.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Diane Kruger and Monica Bellucci also had a front row seat to Lagerfeld’s latest spectacle, but sadly they left their pets at home. They did, however, bring their style A-Game!

What do you think of the Chanel Couture show? Which look is your favorite?

–Emily Kirkpatrick