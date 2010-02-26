WATCH: Jessica Simpson Goes From Catwalk to 'Fattening Hut' in 'The Price of Beauty'

“There’s a lot of pressure to feel beautiful–but what defines beauty?” asks Jessica Simpson in a just-released clip from her soon-to-debut Vh1 show, The Price of Beauty. As part of her research, Simpson—along with pals Cacee Cobb and hairstylist Ken Paves—travels to far-flung corners of the world to see how other cultures measure feminine allure (fattening hut in Uganda, anyone?). The much-debated show debuts on Vh1 on March 15. Get more details on the series at TV Watch. Tell us: Will you watch Jessica’s new show?