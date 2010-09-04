WATCH: Jennifer Hudson Launches New Campaign to Lose for Good

[brightcoveplayer 602801050001]

She’s famously dropped from a size 16 to a 6 in a stunning trim-down, and now Jennifer Hudson is focusing her attention on those in need. The Weight Watchers spokesperson is teaming up with the brand’s Lose for Good initiative, which teaches families how to prepare healthy low-cost meals in an effort to help fight hunger and obesity. You can join Jennifer in helping the charity win–while you lose. Between Sept. 5 and Oct. 23, Weight Watchers members and online subscribers who lose weight or participate in other activities will help the company in its goal of donating $1 million to two leading hunger-fighting organizations: Share Our Strength and Action Against Hunger. Learn more at WeightWatchers/LoseForGood.com –Katherine Kluznik Rentmeeser