The actress and activist did her own hair for Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show: At Home Edition with the virtual help of her hairstylist

Watch Jennifer Garner Style Her Hair Herself for the 'First Time'

When Jennifer Garner’s red carpet-bound, she turns to longtime hairstylist Adir Abergel for gorgeous hair. And now, with most of us social-distancing due to COVID-19, Garner has her pro making house calls.

The star dialed up Abergel to help her style her hair ahead of her Tonight Show: At Home Edition appearance, where she and Jimmy Fallon discussed her work with Save the Children.

“So I am going to be on Fallon from his home and from my home in just a minute. And as you know, I am not allowed to do anything without your help,” the self-proclaimed “hair dunce” said to the expert.

Abergel replied, “So, what are we going to do? How are we going to get you there?”

Garner then showed the pro two of her go-to products, Virtue’s Healing Oil, and its 6-in-1 Styler.

“Ok perfect, that’s a good start,” replied Abergel, the brand’s Creative Director, before walking the damp-haired actress her through some genius techniques.

Image zoom Jennifer Garner Instagram

“I didn’t know I had natural texture,” the low-maintenance star said while scrunching the products in her hair.

“How have we never talked about this before,” Garner asked before diffusing her hair. “Literally 20 years, and I’ve never asked you how you do what you do.”

Next, Abergel asked the actress to heat up her curling iron, to which she admitted: “I’ve never used a curling iron myself.”

Image zoom Jennifer Garner Instagram

With less than 10 minutes before she had to appear on-air, Abergel gave his star pupil a quick tutorial.

After some more scrunching, the pro says, “I’ve never seen your hair with more texture in my life. It’s beautiful.”

And Garner paid the pro a compliment, too, telling him, “This is the first time I have ever done my hair for anything, and I’m happy! So, thank you. ... Call me if you need recipes!”

Image zoom Jennifer Garner Instagram

Garner paired her post with a sweet note to both Abergel, and all the salon technicians out there who work so hard.

“As [Abergel] talked me through the process, we made my hair work. And we made an #accidentalad for @virtuelabs— the incredible hair care product line Adir works with and I fan-girled about until he just said come on, let’s do it together. And, although Virtue products are miracle workers, I was reminded that there is no substitute for 20 years of sitting in someone’s chair, letting them make you pretty while they listen to your day-to-day nonsense.”

“To everyone who cuts hair or colors hair or does nails or makeup—we miss you and we love you and we can’t wait for you to make us feel pretty again. Adir—get ready for the hug of a lifetime. As soon as we can hug.”

Garner has long prescribed to a down-to-earth beauty philosophy. “I’m the happiest and most comfortable when I just look like myself,” she told PEOPLE in 2019.

Then, she shared a few of her essentials, including sunscreen and Virtue’s Smooth Shampoo. “Since I began using this, my hair feels healthier and has more bounce," she said at the time.

Garner has since become the brand’s first celebrity partner. And in February, she gave Instagram followers a glimpse of her shower routine–in a wet suit and goggles–to show off how effective the line is.

“I fell for #VirtueLabs as soon as [Adir] shared with me and now I’m working with them to help spread the word—because it NO JOKE will change what is happening on your head. Oh yes, I mean what I say. Give it a shot.”