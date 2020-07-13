Watch Sisters Jinger and Jana Duggar Go Shopping on Rodeo Drive at Famous Pretty Woman Boutique

And the whole family is surprised to hear about Jinger Duggar's expensive purchase!

The Duggar sisters are headed for Rodeo Drive!

During the new season of Counting On premiering Tuesday, July 14, Jana Duggar visits sister Jinger Duggar in Los Angeles, where the two embark on shopping spree at high-end Beverly Hills boutique Boulmiche — and PEOPLE has an exclusively first look at the episode.

In the clip, Jinger (who moved to L.A. with husband Jeremy Vuolo last year) encourages Jana to have some fun with her style, asking, "Have you ever done a print like that?” as she pulls an item off of the rack at the famous store, which served as the location for Julia Roberts' famous shopping scene in 1990s hit Pretty Woman.

“It’s really popular right now,” a retail worker chimes in. “It’s really, really cute! Try on the sparkles. Branch out,” Jinger, 26, says.

Jana, 30, explains in a confessional that her younger sister often experiments with clothes that are “a little brighter,” while she prefers a more subtle look.

In an effort to get Jana to step out of her comfort zone, Jinger grabs a few statement pieces from the racks, including a leopard-print maxi skirt and a camel-colored sweater with bishop sleeves.

The TLC reality star seemed hesitant at first, but later told producers that she was pleasantly surprised by what her Jinger picked out: “Sometimes, [when] branching out, you see it one way and it’s like ‘no’ but once you try it on it’s like, ‘Actually, it works,” she says, adding, “It’s fun.”

Despite finding a few items she liked, Jana leaves the store empty-handed. Jinger, meanwhile, invests in a $300 tailored blazer that she felt was well-worth the price.

“I had been looking for a jacket like this for a long time, and I knew it would be quality and last me for forever,” she says.

“I’ve never spent $300 on one clothing item. Must be one nice jacket,” dad Jim Bob Duggar jokes when producers clued him in on the shopping spree. But Jana defends her sister’s purchase, saying, “I mean, if you’re going to wear it every day or you’re going to have it for years to come, it’s probably worth it.”