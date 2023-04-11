Watch Howie Mandel Struggle to Shave Tom Sandoval's Mustache Off: 'Really Trying to Get Me Canceled'

Howie Mandel tried to shave Tom Sandoval's infamous mustache — and it was a major fail.

The hilarious moment was captured during the 39-year-old reality star's appearance on Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast on Tuesday.

Sandoval asked Mandel to shave his mustache, which left the Deal or No Deal alum speechless.

Getting ready to go for it, Mandel put on latex gloves and notes, "This is kind of a symbolic moment where Tom is turning over a new — he's going for a whole new look."

The Vanderpump Rules star broke out a fun-sized mirror to watch the action as Mandel got started off on the wrong foot.

"Do you go down or up?" he asked.

Mandel's co-host and daughter Jackelyn Shultz chimed in and joked, "You don't know how to do it, Dad."

Mandel, 67, confessed, "No I don't — I'm afraid."

Sandoval tried to reassure him, "You're not gonna cut me," before he realized the clippers just aren't working and very little hair, if any, is being shaved off.

"It's not doing a very good job. I think it's just my dad that doesn't really know how to do it. You should know how to do it, dad," said Shultz.

Mandel suggested Sandoval "turn to the other side," hoping that will make a difference. Unfortunately, it didn't.

His daughter pointed out that "weird things" often happen on the show, like the time "Weird Al" Yankovic got a tattoo.

Meanwhile, Mandel tried his best with the clippers to no avail.

Making note of his attempt, Sandoval joked, "Oh, oh, oh, he's really trying to get me canceled now."

"I didn't realize," Mandel said, adding, "It's Charlie Chaplain," who infamously rocked the controversial toothbrush-style mustache.

Mandel continued pressing harder before asking Sandoval, "Does that hurt?"

He shaved a little less than half off before Sandoval points out, "This razor sucks."

Sandoval then grabbed scissors to help finish the job.

Mandel added, "If you're just joining us now this is Tom Sandoval. He is changing. This is life-changing."

Sandoval said he hasn't shaved "in over a year."

In an attempt to encourage Sandoval on his new venture, Mandel said, "If I wasn't a germaphobe I would hug you. Think of this podcast as a big hug, okay?"

Sandoval's appearance comes as he faces backlash for his affair with Raquel Leviss. The scandal served as a bombshell considering his 9-year-long relationship with Ariana Madix.

Mandel asked Sandoval if he was happy, to which he replied, "I'm happy." Mandel went on to offer "happiness and support" to "everyone."

Also during the chat, Sandoval confessed, "I still love Ariana."

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"It's just crazy how big this whole thing has gotten for who I am — I'm not like the royal family, I'm on a reality show. Like, if Snooki has an affair with whoever, is that going to be national news?" asked Sandoval. "It's been six weeks since this all went down. I'm finally getting time to start to reflect on this situation."

He continued, "I never thought I'd get myself in a situation like this — never. I mean, I worked too hard on my image, for my businesses, my integrity and everything. But it just happened."

Sandoval then shared his feelings toward Madix, 37, at this point: "I still love Ariana, and I care about her very much. But we, for a while, had sort of just having our own lives."