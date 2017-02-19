WATCH: How to Apply Fake Lashes Like a Pro

Celebrity makeup artist Tracy Murphy, who has worked with Kate Upton an Ashley Graham, reveals the easy way to get this glam look.

By Sharon Kanter
February 19, 2017 06:07 AM

We’re the first to admit it: Applying fake lashes is no easy feat. If you’ve ever had an experience where it seems like your eyes are covered in glue or the falsies look like a mess, you’re not the only one. (Yes, we’ve been there too, and it’s not pretty!) So when lash guru and celebrity makeup artist Tracy Murphy stopped by to discuss her new lash-focused beauty line Lash Star Beauty, we had to ask her how to get the perfect fake lash look for our “How It’s Done” video series.

Murphy — who works with Ashley Graham, Kate Upton and Hailey Clauson — broke it down for us (watch the video above!), in just a few easy steps.

Source: Tracy Murphy/Instagram

 

What You’ll Need:
– An eyelash curler
– A set of lashes (try celebrity drugstore favorite Ardell or the pro’s own brand)
– Scissors to cut the lashes to your length
– Lash glue (she used Duo)
– A cotton swab
– Liquid black eyeliner

RELATED: How to Get Kate Upton’s Perfect Smoky Eye in 10 Seconds Flat!

How It’s Done:
– First, start by curling your lashes so they all go in the same general direction
– Hold the strip of lashes against your own lash line to determine where to cut off the excess (Tracy calls this “auditioning” the lashes)
– Trim them with a scissors so they fit your eye perfectly
– Apply glue to the lash strip, and make sure to add a little extra glue to the corner
– Wait 60 seconds for the glue to get tacky
– Apply directly onto the lashline (Tip: Use the bottom of a tweezer or the edge of a bobby pin to nudge the strip into place)
– Remove any excess glue with a pointed cotton swab
– Apply liner to the inside corner or the lash line to blend in the strip

Watch the video above to see the full tutorial! Tell us: Have you ever had a cool (or crazy) lash experience?

— Sharon Clott Kanter

