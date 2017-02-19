WATCH: How to Apply Fake Lashes Like a Pro

We’re the first to admit it: Applying fake lashes is no easy feat. If you’ve ever had an experience where it seems like your eyes are covered in glue or the falsies look like a mess, you’re not the only one. (Yes, we’ve been there too, and it’s not pretty!) So when lash guru and celebrity makeup artist Tracy Murphy stopped by to discuss her new lash-focused beauty line Lash Star Beauty, we had to ask her how to get the perfect fake lash look for our “How It’s Done” video series.

Murphy — who works with Ashley Graham, Kate Upton and Hailey Clauson — broke it down for us (watch the video above!), in just a few easy steps.

Source: Tracy Murphy/Instagram

What You’ll Need:

– An eyelash curler

– A set of lashes (try celebrity drugstore favorite Ardell or the pro’s own brand)

– Scissors to cut the lashes to your length

– Lash glue (she used Duo)

– A cotton swab

– Liquid black eyeliner

How It’s Done:

– First, start by curling your lashes so they all go in the same general direction

– Hold the strip of lashes against your own lash line to determine where to cut off the excess (Tracy calls this “auditioning” the lashes)

– Trim them with a scissors so they fit your eye perfectly

– Apply glue to the lash strip, and make sure to add a little extra glue to the corner

– Wait 60 seconds for the glue to get tacky

– Apply directly onto the lashline (Tip: Use the bottom of a tweezer or the edge of a bobby pin to nudge the strip into place)

– Remove any excess glue with a pointed cotton swab

– Apply liner to the inside corner or the lash line to blend in the strip

Watch the video above to see the full tutorial! Tell us: Have you ever had a cool (or crazy) lash experience?

— Sharon Clott Kanter