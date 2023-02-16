Watch Gisele Bündchen Joyfully Dance as She Prepares for Carnival with Famous Choreographer

The supermodel showed off her moves alongside choreographer and friend Justin Neto

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 02:54 PM
Gisele Bundchen dancing
Photo: Gisele Bundchen/instagram

Gisele Bündchen is getting into the Carnival spirit.

In a new video shared to Instagram Thursday, the 42-year-old supermodel, author, mom and entrepreneur had a blast showing off her dance moves alongside her friend and famous choreographer Justin Neto.

Smiling and grooving to the beat of "Balança Pema" by Brazilian artist Marisa Monte, Bündchen wears her hair down and dons a black sports bra with gray leggings. Neto wears a tie-dye, Pac-Man tee and shorts.

"Getting in the mood for carnival!" she wrote on top of a second message written in Portuguese sharing a similar sentiment.

Carnival is an annual Brazilian festival kicking off the Friday afternoon before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent in the Catholic calendar, the forty-day period before Easter. This year's festival runs from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22 in Rio de Janeiro.

The cheerful Instagram clip comes after the model's first single Valentine's Day following her Oct. 28 divorce from NFL star Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage.

She again took to social media with three Instagram pictures of her and her pups, Fluffy and Lua, sharing cuddles and kisses on the romantic holiday. "Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!" she wrote.

Bündchen's latest social media updates show how she's moving on since her split from Brady, who announced his second retirement from the NFL earlier this month.

Last month, a source close to the Bündchen– who topped Forbes' highest-paid model list from 2002 to 2016 – revealed to PEOPLE that she's "starting over in a good frame of mind," and feeling "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

Last week, a second source pointed out the industry pro "has been working a lot and just loves it," adding that "she really is in such a good place."

gisele bundchen
Gisele Bundchen. Fernanda Calfat/Getty

Bündchen started off the year with a major fashion campaign with Louis Vuttion, modeling the label's Yayoi Kusama collection while topless and wearing jeans.

One month later she was spotted in Miami, where she currently resides with her two kids (both of whom remain a priority in her life) sporting sexy designer bathing suits for what appears to be a large-scale fashion project.

Another source told PEOPLE in January that Bündchen "feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook" and that she's looking towards the future with optimism. "She is super charged about her career in the next few months," the source shared at the time.

