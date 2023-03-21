Watch Eva Amurri Shop Mom Susan Sarandon's Vintage Designer Closet: 'It's the Memories for Me'

From Stella McCartney to Dolce & Gabbana, Susan Sarandon’s archival wardrobe can’t get more glamorous

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on March 21, 2023
Eva Amurri wears Susan Sarandon's clothes
Photo: Eva Amurri/Tiktok

Impeccable genes aren't the only thing Eva Amurri inherited from her mom Susan Sarandon. She also has a jaw-dropping archival designer wardrobe at her disposal.

The former New Girl star and lifestyle blogger, 38, gave fans a glimpse inside her mom's high-end vintage collection, which she is lucky enough to pull from herself.

"My mom is throwing us a little family engagement party. On our way there we're going to stop by her place and she has a bunch of archived designer pieces she's going to give to me," explained the Happily Eva After Collection founder, who announced her engagement to Ian Hock in February.

Before modeling her picks, Amurri showed off Sarandon's "piles of awards" stashed in her house. She then went on to conduct her own "fashion show."

Amurri's lineup includes two Dolce & Gabbana power suits — one in black styled with a vest underneath and one in heather gray — as well as a white Stella McCartney set.

There's also a few classic black dresses varying in silhouettes thrown into the mix, from the sexy Rick Owens and Donna Karan numbers to the statement-making Richard Tyler tuxedo gown.

While trying on the latter, Sarandon peeked into the room to admire her daughter.

The star's wardrobe holds a piece of Hollywood history as well. In the TikTok clip, Amurri walks out in a Alaïa violet skirt suit worn by her mom in the 1987 film The Witches of Eastwick.

"It's the memories for meeee," Amurri wrote in the caption. "I still can't believe i got to bring these iconic looks home with me!"

Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri Martino attend the 13th annual AARP's Movies For Grownups Awards gala at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 10, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Sarandon, 76, shares Amurri with ex Franco Amurri. She also has two sons – Jack Henry, 33, and Miles Robbins, 30 – whom she shares with ex Tim Robbins. All three of her kids have pursued careers in the entertainment industry in some form, with Eva even acting alongside her in a number of projects.

Sarandon previously opened up about being a mom of three and the lessons she's learned from it.

"What I always tell any woman who's telling me they're thinking of having a baby is that no matter how involved or well-intentioned your baby daddy or husband is, it is up to you in the beginning," she once said. "That's the way it's designed, there's just no getting around that."

She's also a grandmother to Amurri's three children, whom she plans to "spoil completely" she jokingly told PEOPLE in 2020. Of her daughter embarking on motherhood herself, Sarandon noted: "I also can't wait for her to understand how challenging being a mother is and appreciate me even more when she finds out."

