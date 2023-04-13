Watch Ellie Goulding Hilariously Struggle to Walk Up Stairs in Her Skintight Skirt

Ellie Goulding doesn't let a good outfit go to waste!

On Tuesday, the singer shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of her struggling to walk up the stairs in a floor-length brown plaid skirt and tan-colored knee-high boots on TikTok.

"What I post vs. reality," she joked in the video's caption alongside a laughing face emoji.

Many of the singer-songwriter's 1.3 million TikTok followers praised her efforts, leaving comments such as "Epic, that's how queens walk" and another commenting, "You slay in every outfit."

Goulding wore the standout piece with a chocolate-brown bodysuit underneath an oversized white blouse. The outfit complemented the 36-year-old's recently lightened hair, as she soundtracked the video with the song "Midnight Dreams" from her album Higher Than Heaven.

The new set is composed of high-energy dance tracks, and was released on Friday.

"I'm really particularly looking forward to touring because I just know I'm going to enjoy it. Sometimes it's tough performing the emotional songs over and over and over again," Goulding shared with PEOPLE following its debut.

"This is much more of a pop venture than a personal venture of deeper feelings and poetry," she added. "It just felt like being a kid again. I could do what I wanted. I wasn't overthinking the lyrics. It's so nice to do music that doesn't feel like it has to be overly interpreted and analyzed. It was just a bunch of great songs."

The 11-track album is her first release since 2020's Brightest Blue, which she describes as "heart and soul." According to Goulding, her new music comes at a time when she's "in the best possible place."

"I'm getting back to feeling myself again," she added in her conversation with PEOPLE. "I'm in the best possible place that I could be to release new music — minus the anxiety. That's something I'm still always struggling with."