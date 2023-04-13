Watch Ellie Goulding Hilariously Struggle to Walk Up Stairs in Her Skintight Skirt

The British singer-songwriter proved that she doesn't let a good outfit go to waste in a TikTok video

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 06:59 PM
Watch Ellie Goulding Hilariously Struggle to Walk Up the Stairs in Her Skintight Skirt
Photo: Ellie Goulding/TikTok

Ellie Goulding doesn't let a good outfit go to waste!

On Tuesday, the singer shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of her struggling to walk up the stairs in a floor-length brown plaid skirt and tan-colored knee-high boots on TikTok.

"What I post vs. reality," she joked in the video's caption alongside a laughing face emoji.

Many of the singer-songwriter's 1.3 million TikTok followers praised her efforts, leaving comments such as "Epic, that's how queens walk" and another commenting, "You slay in every outfit."

Goulding wore the standout piece with a chocolate-brown bodysuit underneath an oversized white blouse. The outfit complemented the 36-year-old's recently lightened hair, as she soundtracked the video with the song "Midnight Dreams" from her album Higher Than Heaven.

The new set is composed of high-energy dance tracks, and was released on Friday.

"I'm really particularly looking forward to touring because I just know I'm going to enjoy it. Sometimes it's tough performing the emotional songs over and over and over again," Goulding shared with PEOPLE following its debut.

"This is much more of a pop venture than a personal venture of deeper feelings and poetry," she added. "It just felt like being a kid again. I could do what I wanted. I wasn't overthinking the lyrics. It's so nice to do music that doesn't feel like it has to be overly interpreted and analyzed. It was just a bunch of great songs."

The 11-track album is her first release since 2020's Brightest Blue, which she describes as "heart and soul." According to Goulding, her new music comes at a time when she's "in the best possible place."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm getting back to feeling myself again," she added in her conversation with PEOPLE. "I'm in the best possible place that I could be to release new music — minus the anxiety. That's something I'm still always struggling with."

Related Articles
Pura Vida New Charms Collection Roundup TOUT
This Affordable Jewelry Brand Sells Cute Disney Pieces, and It Just Launched a Customizable Charms Collection
Model Heidi Klum walks the runway at The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the 69th Regiment Armory November 9, 2005 in New York City.
Heidi Klum Reveals Which Supermodel Strut Was the 'Most Difficult' (Spoiler Alert: It's Victoria's Secret!)
Lisa Rinna Beauty
Lisa Rinna's Beauty Brand Launches New Plumping Oils to Help You Get 'a Taste' of Her Lip Look (Exclusive)
Amber Valletta - Jennifer Lopez - Versace
Amber Valletta Reflects on Jennifer Lopez's History-Making Versace Jungle Dress: 'I Wore It First' 
Gisele shares inspiring IG caption
Gisele Bündchen Shares Inspiring Quote About Storms and Regrowth in Latest Instagram Post
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian 'Hand-Selected' Looks from Dolce & Gabbana's '90s Archive for Italy Wedding
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
7 Beauty Essentials Ciara Can't Live Without
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian's Veil Got 'Stuck' Several Times Walking Down the Aisle During Italian Wedding
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 12, 2023
Jessica Simpson Shows Off a Variety of Sexy Looks in New York City
olivia culpo
Olivia Culpo Shares Stunning, Scenic Photos with Christian McCaffrey from Utah Getaway: 'Fiancé'
Jessica Simpson summer campaign Photographer: Russell James HMU: Adam Burrell and Jessie Holiday Shot on location at Canyon Ranch
Jessica Simpson Is a Cutoff 'Connoisseur' as She Launches New Collection in Her Daisy Dukes (Exclusive) 
Sharon Stone attends the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023
Sharon Stone on How There Being Only 'Room for One' Type of Woman Changed Her Self-Image (Exclusive)
Tracee Ellis Ross bathing suit selfie
See Tracee Ellis Ross Show Off Her Wild Side While Modeling a Fierce Cheetah-Print Bikini
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding May Write About Climate Change for Next Album: 'Starting to Make Me So Angry' (Exclusive)
Billie Eillish Rocks White Fishnet Stockings with Pearl Hearts on Easter
Billie Eilish's Dreamy Easter Look Has a Hidden Sweetheart Detail
GLAMOUR’S APRIL 2023 COVER STAR IS KATIE HOLMES
Katie Holmes Admits She Loves to Dress Down When She's Not Working: 'We All Want Our Sweats'