Watch Drew Barrymore Shave Off Tyler Posey's Mustache: 'I'm Nervous and Excited'

Drew Barrymore is a pro at many things: acting, hosting, and now being Tyler Posey's personal barber.

On an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show aired Monday, the Teen Wolf: The Movie actor, 31, found himself not only booked for an interview, but a live facial hair trimming done by the talk show host herself.

While Barrymore, 47, expressed her excitement for grooming a mustache for the first time Posey, wearing a black salon cape, said he wasn't afraid – though he did furrow his eyebrows and nervously laugh throughout.

First, the Blended actress trimmed Posey's stache as she asked him about starring opposite Jennifer Lopez in the 2000s rom-com, Maid in Manhattan.

"She is the most professional, other than you," he said looking at Barrymore. "The sweetest and really cared for me like her own child, before she had kids. She bought me an Xbox."

Once his hair was cut — "Oh wow, it's so short. I'm freaking out," Posey exclaimed — Barrymore went fully in with an electric shaver.

At the halfway point, Posey admitted that his bushy hair "got out of hand" and joked that he was "worried there was going to be a bird living in there."

The overall result of Barrymore's handy styling skills? A dapper-looking Posey. "Oh my God, that's crazy," he said while looking into the camera. "You did a great job!"

Barrymore, who's also founder of Flower Beauty, recently paid a visit to the tattoo parlor with her friend and Princess Power co-producer, Savannah Guthrie.

According to the TODAY show host, the duo had been "talking about doing this for a year" and finally "did a thing," as Barrymore jokingly told Guthrie over text after they got tatted.

Both the stars opted to get a design representing their families in individual ways.

For her first ink, Guthrie got the words "all my love" tatted horizontally across her forearm. The dainty tattoo was an "exact carbon copy" of her late father's handwriting as seen on a love letter he'd written to her mother.

Barrymore also stayed with the theme of family for her new tat, choosing to get one centered around her two kids, Olive and Frankie, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman – three thin outlines of sardines drawn on her forearm underneath her tattoo of the word "BREATHE."