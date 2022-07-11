Watch Drew Barrymore 'Go Big on Contour' as She Does Her Own Makeup for Dolce & Gabbana Show
Drew Barrymore is perfecting her runway show glam!
The television host attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show on Sunday, July 10 in Sicily, Italy, and shared a hilarious "Get Ready with Me" Instagram video on how she achieved her natural makeup look using products from her cosmetics line, Flower Beauty.
To start off her glam session, Barrymore spent some time in the hair chair, in which she prepped her locks with a blow out. "I feel like I have that dirty girl hair like 'oooh you've been partying all night'," she joked.
She then prepped her face with a lavender primer to even out her skin tone before going in with a seven-product routine: color corrector, bronzer, a dab of liquid highlighter on her brow bone, eyeshadow to fill in her brows and a liner-lipstick-glaze combination to achieve a rosy mauve lip look.
While contouring her face she also joked "Since I lost my chin a few years ago, we're gonna go big on the chin."
In another down-to-earth Instagram reel, Barrymore also shared her pre-runway show thoughts.
"I never go to fashion shows, it's really not my thing," she admitted. "I'm kind of intimidated by the whole world – it feels a little cool. I like things that are cool, but I don't think I am cool" she added, noting that "dorks, geeks [and] nerds" and "awkward, uncoordinated people who trip" are the sort of crowd she's familiar with.
However, Barrymore showed up to the star-studded event, which was held at the Piazza Duomo, in an impressive ensemble.
Coordinating with the floral theme of the evening, she donned an all-pink tulle gown with sleeves crafted out of floral appliqués and a matching flower headpiece.
She joined a roster of D&G A-listers including Mariah Carey, Helen Mirren, Sharon Stone, Ciara, Drew Barrymore, Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner, and Lupita Nyong'o.
When it comes to beauty content, Barrymore isn't afraid to embrace her natural side.
In February, The Stand-In star celebrated her 47th birthday with a refreshing makeup-free Instagram selfie. "This is 47," she captioned the photo.
"Makeup-free selfies are empowering because that's what you really look like — and I have no interest in sort of pretending I look something else than what I am," Barrymore told PEOPLE back in 2018 on her beauty philosophy. "I love wearing makeup, but I also love not wearing makeup."