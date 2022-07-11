Watch Drew Barrymore 'Go Big on Contour' as She Does Her Own Makeup for Dolce & Gabbana Show

Drew Barrymore Does Her Own Makeup for Dolce & Gabbana Show in Hilarious ‘Get Ready with Me’ Video – Watch the Clip https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf2bQrzgMzK

Drew Barrymore is perfecting her runway show glam!

To start off her glam session, Barrymore spent some time in the hair chair, in which she prepped her locks with a blow out. "I feel like I have that dirty girl hair like 'oooh you've been partying all night'," she joked.

She then prepped her face with a lavender primer to even out her skin tone before going in with a seven-product routine: color corrector, bronzer, a dab of liquid highlighter on her brow bone, eyeshadow to fill in her brows and a liner-lipstick-glaze combination to achieve a rosy mauve lip look.

While contouring her face she also joked "Since I lost my chin a few years ago, we're gonna go big on the chin."

In another down-to-earth Instagram reel, Barrymore also shared her pre-runway show thoughts.

"I never go to fashion shows, it's really not my thing," she admitted. "I'm kind of intimidated by the whole world – it feels a little cool. I like things that are cool, but I don't think I am cool" she added, noting that "dorks, geeks [and] nerds" and "awkward, uncoordinated people who trip" are the sort of crowd she's familiar with.

However, Barrymore showed up to the star-studded event, which was held at the Piazza Duomo, in an impressive ensemble.

Coordinating with the floral theme of the evening, she donned an all-pink tulle gown with sleeves crafted out of floral appliqués and a matching flower headpiece.

Drew Barrymore Credit: Dolce Gabbana

When it comes to beauty content, Barrymore isn't afraid to embrace her natural side.

In February, The Stand-In star celebrated her 47th birthday with a refreshing makeup-free Instagram selfie. "This is 47," she captioned the photo.