Watch Chris Pratt Hilariously Strut a Runway in Overalls on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': 'Work Bitch'

The actor also admitted he wishes he had more hair to transform his “fivehead into a forehead” 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 04:59 PM
Chris Pratt struts on Drew Barrymore show
Photo: The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS

Chris Pratt is working in a totally different way.

While promoting his new film The Super Mario Bros. Movie — in which he voices the famous red-outfit-clad gaming figure — on Drew Barrymore's talk show, the actor found himself trying something new.

In a segment called "Drewth or Dare" (Barrymore's version of the "Truth or Dare" game) the 43-year-old star was challenged to put on his best runway walk in a pair of overalls.

After accepting the sartorial task, the 50 First Dates actress, 48, pulled out a pair of denim dungarees for Pratt to wear.

She even assisted in the fitting, telling Pratt, "I'll do what I do for my kids," as she scrunched up the pant legs so he could easily slip into the outfit.

The Marvel star asked if he could keep the one-piece before wiggling in the ensemble (layered over his jacket and jeans) as the audience laughed and cheered.

"They actually work!" exclaimed Barrymore.

Once the techno runway music began, Pratt struck some serious poses, took a deep breath and hyped himself up with one simple phrase: "Work bitch." He then walked down the aisle while swaying his shoulders to the beat.

Throughout the game, Pratt was also asked this interesting inquiry: "If you could eat a magic mushroom that could only grow one body part, what would it be?"

His quick answer: "More hair." His reasoning as to why: His desire to turn his "fivehead into a forehead."

Chris Pratt attends Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Pratt has previously experimented with his beauty routine to serious (and not-so-serious) extents.

In December, his Jurassic Park costar Bryce Dallas Howard revealed that she had cut her own bangs before the two's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a throwback post on Instagram.

That prompted Pratt to confess that he'd dyed his own eyebrows ahead of their sit-down.

And in November, the dad of three uploaded a selfie to Instagram showing off his new look — pastel hair barrettes in his mustache — courtesy of his two daughters Eloise Christina, 10 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, whom he shares with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"My girls assured me that this in style 🎀," Pratt captioned the post adding the hashtags, "girl dad," "also a boy dad" and "but he doesn't make me do this," alluding to his son Jack, 10, whom he shares with ex Anna Farris.

