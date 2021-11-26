WATCH: Brooke Shields Wears a Red Swimsuit as She Creates a New Thanksgiving Tradition

Brooke Shields is kicking off a new Thanksgiving tradition!

In an Instagram video shared on Thursday, the actress wore a red swimsuit as she took a dip into a small pool where she could be seen shivering.

"New Thanksgiving tradition 🦃 ❄️," Shields, 56, wrote in the caption of the video.

Her friend, Ali Wentworth, commented with, "You're supposed to cook the Turkey not yourself…"

While Sophia Bush wrote: "Cold plunge!? LOVE."

Shields appeared to walk fine after recovering from a broken femur that later turned into a staph infection.

The actress told PEOPLE earlier this month that she refused to take any painkillers during her recovery out of concern that she would form a reliance on opioids like OxyContin or Vicodin.

"I didn't want to leave the hospital with no pain, get home, and think I was dying, because the pain was excruciating," she said. "I was like, 'I'd rather have excruciating pain in the hospital.'"

Shields also wanted to make sure that over the course of her recovery, she was able to recognize the difference between the pain from her original injury and anything new that could crop up.

"[I wanted to] get used to it and understand what's pain and what's further injury, because what happens is when you start to feel pain, you think you're injured again, but you might not be as injured. You just might be sore or in pain," she said.

"I wanted to really understand what kind of pain it was, because when you leave, and you go home, and you feel pain, you get really scared," she added. "And I wanted to at least go, 'Oh, I felt that pain before. Okay.' You don't feel sort of like a victim to it."

Shields is now looking forward to post-recovery travel, sharing her holiday secrets with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest while making an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

She revealed that she and her husband Chris Henchy fly to see their family on Christmas each year with a signature dish in their luggage.

"We take meat," Shields said. "My husband smokes his own brisket, he makes his own dry rub. And my family loves it the night before Christmas so we go through security with these big pieces of meat [in our carry-on]."

Asked by Ripa and Seacrest just how she gets it through airport screenings, Shields said "we have to take it out, but it's in plastic wrap and tin foil."