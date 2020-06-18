During the Say Yes to the Dress season premiere, Caila Quinn sets out to find her perfect wedding day look at New York City’s famed Kleinfeld Bridal boutique with friends and family by her side — and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek

Watch Bachelor Alum Caila Quinn Search for Her Dream Gown on New Say Yes to the Dress

Bachelor nation fan-favorite Caila Quinn found the perfect man and a dress to match!

During the two-hour special, which airs Saturday, July 11 at 8 pm EST, Quinn visits New York City’s famed Kleinfeld Bridal boutique with friends and family by her side, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the new episode.

In the clip, women from all over the country are filmed walking through the doors of Kleinfeld Bridal hoping to find their fairytale wedding dress.

Image zoom Courtesy of TLC

Quinn is shown squealing with excitement when she sees her official Say Yes to the Dress fitting room at the beginning of the teaser, and again while hugging a member of her entourage on the showroom floor. In the emotional scene, the Bachelor star is wearing a strapless ballgown that features a mesh-covered v-neckline, an embellished bodice and a full tulle skirt.

Saturday’s season premiere episode will feature all the usual dress shopping drama — for Quinn, this means finding a balance between the styles she loves and the styles her social media followers love, according to a TLC press release — as well as the added stress of planning a wedding amid the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Image zoom Courtesy of TLC

“From virtual appointments to dresses on lockdown to rescheduled weddings, this is unlike anything the team has seen before—but they’re up to the task of making even quarantine wedding dreams come true,” the press release said of longtime Say Yes to the Dress star Randy Fenoli and his bridal consultants.

Quinn and her boyfriend of over two years announced their engagement on Instagram in January.

“Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend ??✨,” she captioned an adorable photo of her and Burrello in Sarasota, Florida, after their engagement. Quinn also added the hashtag “#MrsBtoBe.”

On Twitter, the bride-to-be also shared a photo of a bed covered in pink rose petals in the shape of a heart, writing, “Wonderful start to 2020✨.”

In October 2017, she introduced Burrello on social media for the first time with a photo of the two of them kissing underneath an old-school movie theater in Cleveland.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time, Quinn revealed that she was set up with Burrello, a private equity real estate investor from Chicago, through a mutual friend.

“[Our connection] definitely was instant,” she said, calling him “driven, goofy, adventurous and passionate” and “literally the sweetest human in the world.”