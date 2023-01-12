Watch Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Intimate Kiss as She Congratulates Him Post Golden Globes Win

The pair embraced after the Elvis star took home a win for best actor in a drama movie at Tuesday's awards show

By
Published on January 12, 2023 12:41 PM
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

There was certainly "A Little Less Conversation" when Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber locked lips after the Elvis star's Golden Globes victory this week!

After Butler won the award for best actor in a drama movie — thanks to his portrayal of the King in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic — Gerber waited outside the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton and embraced her partner with a hug and kiss to celebrate.

The moment can be seen in a new clip from behind the scenes of the event — first shared by the French film editor Alexandre Maras and later posted on Entertainment Tonight's Instagram account, which Butler attended with members of the Presley family.

In the video, Gerber, 21, and Butler, 31, latch onto each other as he slowly walks around backstage.

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted taking a yoga class in Los Angeles in December 2021, went public with their romance as they attended W Magazine's annual Best Performances party in March of 2022 ahead of the Oscars. And Gerber has been supportive of her partner throughout his Elvis release journey, too.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are seen on January 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

At the Cannes premiere of the film in May 2022, the duo shared a handful of sweet moments, including a very passionate kiss. They may have walked separately at that event, but they did so in style. Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford, wore a sleek red Hedi Slimane column gown reminiscent of a rhinestone mini-dress her mom rocked 1991. Butler, on the other hand, wore a classic black tuxedo with a flower in his lapel.

kaia gerber, austin butler; “Elvis” Red Carpet – The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Getty

When Butler won big at the Globes on Tuesday night, while saluting his late mother and Elvis himself, he also made sure to thank Denzel Washington for helping him land his leading role in Elvis.

"Also, I gotta thank Denzel Washington," the Elvis star said during his speech. "Denzel, thank you for your kindness, thank you for your generosity and championing me when you did not have to."

"I am so grateful for all eternity to you," Butler added.

As previously reported, the Training Day actor advocated on Butler's behalf when Luhrmann was deciding on who to cast as Presley. Butler and Washington shared the stage together during the 2018 Broadway production of Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh.

"He found me," the director told Entertainment Weekly in May 2022 when asked why he chose Butler. "I received this videotape of this young man in a flood of tears playing 'Unchained Melody,' and I thought, 'Wow, what is that? How is that happening?' And then I got a call from Denzel Washington, who gave me a cold call."

"I did not know Denzel," Luhrmann continued. "And he said, 'I've just worked with this guy on stage. I've never seen a work ethic like it.'"

"And I'm like, 'Okay, I must see him.' Honestly, I put him through the wringer, but he lived Elvis. What he's managed to do is not do an impersonation, but to live Elvis, to the extent that he's humanized him."

