James Charles went from high school student to one of the most recognized names in the beauty influencer community almost overnight. And with a little help from stars like Paris Hilton and Nikita Dragun, Charles is offering the same opportunity to one of the six hopefuls competing to be Youtube’s next big thing on his new reality competition series Instant Influencer.

The Youtube Original series, which premieres April 24th on Charles’ Youtube channel, follows the contestants as they compete in challenges to test their “artistry, camera presence and potential to be the next beauty star.” The winner will receive $50,000.

In this exclusive clip to PEOPLE, Charles introduces the competitors to the rest of the judging panel, President and Creative Director of Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina, born Claudia Soare, who will be joining him each week, as well as celebrity guest Hilton.

Charles spoke exclusive to PEOPLE about the show and working with his fellow judges. “Paris Hilton was so much fun to work with as a judge,” he shared. “[Being] able to have her on the first challenge, which is the marketing challenge, made perfect sense because she brought her knowledge to the table while still giving her classic “Paris-ism” which just made it so much fun to have her on set.”

However, Charles also noted that of all three judges, Norvina was the hardest critic because of her experience as a makeup artist. “Her incredible knowledge of makeup artistry and products is what made her a more critical judge — she just knows more than most.”

When hearing the news, the contestants seemed thrilled. “I love Norvina and I love Anastasia Beverly Hills,” said Benny Cerra. Fellow competitor Christian Perez joked, “Paris Hilton is here? I can’t breathe.”

In the show’s trailer, amidst the colorful eye shadows and exciting guest appearances, tensions run high as the six potential influencers are challenged each episode with something new. Someone cries, the judges disagree and, at one point, a stern-faced Charles says “you all owe me an apology.”

Clearly there’s a lot in store for fans. Despite the drama, Charles guides the contestants each week with advice and critique. “Remember to blend, but don’t blend in.”

As the contestants make their way through the challenges, Charles hopes viewers will gain a better understanding of the behind-the-scenes work that comes with being an influencer.

“I think that a lot of people probably think this competition is going to be just blending out brown smokey eyes, and cool makeup looks,” Charles told PEOPLE. “but the reality is that fans are going to take away a lot of valuable information from these challenges that they can apply to their own lives.”

Charles, whose own Youtube channel currently boasts over 18 million subscribers, has been a part of the online beauty community since late 2015. Charles said that being able to pass on his accumulated knowledge of the beauty industry is a “really humbling and exciting thing for me to do.”