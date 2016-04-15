The new collection will be "even hotter" than usual

Warning: Coco Austin Promises an 'Even Hotter' Lingerie Line (and Bares Most to Prove It)

Some make New Year’s resolutions in January, but in the life of Coco Austin, it’s never too late to set your 2016 goals. She took to Instagram to show a peek of her new CocoLicious Lingerie collection, claiming in 2016 she’s “coming back with a vengeance” (which apparently means using as little fabric as possible in the design process).

Source: Coco Austin/Instagram

The 37-year-old naturally posed in the pieces herself, showing off her post-baby body (she gave birth to Chanel Nicole four months ago) in a red criss-cross neckline bra and high-waisted double-string thong.

But wait, there’s more! She also shared some candid photos wearing an even skimpier G-string and three different cutout bodysuits.

She announced the new pieces will be coming soon and that the brand “took your suggestions and made [the] lingerie even hotter in the next collection.”

Of course she had her tiny sidekick to keep her company on set (she brought baby Chanel along for mommy-and-me time in the makeup chair).

Thoughts? (We know you have some!) Share with us in the comments below.