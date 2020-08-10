Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Sold on This Wireless Bra

“I was nervous that no underwire would make the ladies look like flattened pancakes, but this bra makes me look incredible. The comfort of this bra is unmatched,” another reviewer wrote . “The bra feels like memory foam and has not even begun to wear out after a year of wear. The band falls perfectly to not create a bulge or create that ‘sitting on top of my ribcage’ discomfort. The straps have never cut into my shoulders and the strap adjustments are on the front of the bra but don't dig in at all. Comfort and convenience. This bra is everything and, at this price point, just buy one and you know you will be buying another in the future.”