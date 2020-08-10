Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Sold on This Wireless Bra

Finding a comfortable bra is a lot like finding a needle in a haystack. Too-tight straps and bothersome underwire can make bras that may feel comfortable at first feel like a medical contraption after just a few hours of wear. The struggle is all too real.
So, when a style comes around thanks to word of mouth — errr... reviews left by enthusiastic Amazon shoppers — needless to say, we’re all ears. And that’s exactly how Warner’s Cloud 9 Wire-Free Contour Bra made it on our radar and into the closets and hearts of ladies everywhere.
With more than 3,800 reviews and 4.5 stars touting its comfort, the wireless Warner style has become a standout among the thousands of options in the retailer’s bra category . Since it’s made without wires, it won’t pinch, dig, or have you counting down the minutes until you’re home — but still lends support where you need it most, according to raving shoppers.
“One million stars… I was skeptical after buying only Victoria's Secret bras for the past 15 years,” said one reviewer . “Buying something this affordable made me question its quality, so I only purchased one to test it out. I've waited months to write this review to test durability and quality. I've literally only worn this one bra for about six months now, washing it almost daily. It has not lost any quality and is still in great shape! Buy it now you will not regret it!”
Since the popular bra is made without a wire, it instead makes use of a decorated underband to give support and a light lift. Its light contour cups and cloud-like fabric are another reason shoppers of all bra sizes are swearing by the minimal design.
“I was nervous that no underwire would make the ladies look like flattened pancakes, but this bra makes me look incredible. The comfort of this bra is unmatched,” another reviewer wrote . “The bra feels like memory foam and has not even begun to wear out after a year of wear. The band falls perfectly to not create a bulge or create that ‘sitting on top of my ribcage’ discomfort. The straps have never cut into my shoulders and the strap adjustments are on the front of the bra but don't dig in at all. Comfort and convenience. This bra is everything and, at this price point, just buy one and you know you will be buying another in the future.”
Life’s too short to wear an uncomfortable bra. Head to Amazon to snag the wire-free style thousands are swearing by in 18 colors.
