Amazon Just Launched an Incredible Deal on the Shopper-Loved Bra That Claims It’s Not a Bra

Over 3,600 reviewers chimed in to explain why this is the most comfortable bra ever

Officially, it may be named the “This Is Not a Bra” bra, but don’t let its label fool you. Amazon reviewers are confident that the popular style is, in fact, “the best bra ever.”

Warner’s “This Is Not a Bra” is a full-coverage, everyday bra that’s earned over 3,600 five-star reviews from Amazon’s very active and passionate reviewer community. Shoppers love its comfort features, which make it unlike other restrictive and prodding options that currently flood the market. And for a limited time, you can snag the customer favorite for as little as $16.99, 57 percent off its usual price tag.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Warner’s This Is Not a Bra Full-Coverage Bra, $16.99 (orig. $40); amazon.com

The comfy but supportive bra is made with encased and cushioned underwire, two details that ensure it doesn’t poke or dig. It also comes with adjustable straps that convert into a criss-cross style, allowing you to customize the bra to suit you and your outfit. What’s more, the versatile piece is offered in 26 colors and patterns.

Shoppers love the way the bra feels, claiming they “forget they had it on,” and rave about its quality and overall value. Many are so shocked by its look and feel, they no longer wear the other styles (even higher-end options) currently sitting in their drawers. And while there are plenty of bra types that deliver on comfort, like bralettes and underwire-free designs, very few are able to offer support like this one.

“This is the best bra I've ever bought!” one reviewer wrote. “I was skeptical at first because of the price. Usually any bra under $35 is good or decent. But this? This bra is amazing! It literally feels like my boobs are resting on clouds because of the cushioned underwire. No digging or stabbing! Where have these been my whole life?”

“This bra is the best combination of comfort, support, and shape I've ever had,” another reviewer chimed in. “I've had it for about three months and have worn it several days a week. I can't believe I've spent three times the price of this bra on others that were nowhere near as comfortable. The underwire doesn’t dig in and it doesn't ride up. It's just perfect. I just ordered a couple more!”

More Warner’s Bra Deals:

The popular piece is both Prime-eligible and Prime wardrobe-eligible, ensuring you can get it fast and try it on at home before committing (just be sure to opt for the styles shipped and sold by Amazon to secure these offers).