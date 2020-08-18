This $17 Cooling Bra Will Keep Your Chest Dry, Even During Heat Waves

With summer now in full swing — and temperatures as high as triple digits in some areas of the country — there’s never been a better time to invest in some quality cooling clothes. From dresses to pajamas to headbands, there are tons of options around the internet for clothes that will keep you feeling chill (literally), even when the weather gets hotter than hot. You can even find cooling bras now, thanks to Amazon. This cooling bra from Warner’s , for instance, has over 700 five-star reviews from people with breasts who comment that the bra kept their chest feeling dry and cool during heat waves.
Like other cooling clothes, this bra’s cooling magic is due to its “Chill FX” lining in its cup, which wicks moisture away to keep you from feeling sweaty — even if you’re sweating. As one Amazon customer wrote in their review, “One of my favorite parts of this bra is that it does an excellent job of keeping me cool. I wear it sometimes when I'm doing a light workout, and ladies, the difference is real. I'm not a sweaty blob. The same goes for an extremely hot day outside — no sweaty boobs here.”
Of course, the cooling factor isn’t the only benefit of this bra (though it is a large benefit): It’s also got a front closure so you can clasp it easily, and it’s lightly padded so your chest will feel supported without feeling like you’re wearing a push-up bra. It doesn’t have an underwire either, but thanks to the light padding, it’ll still keep your breasts lifted. There are three colors to choose from — gray, white, and light brown — and each style is available in sizes 34A to 40C.
The best part: The bra starts at only $17 on Amazon , so even ordering multiple won’t break the bank. Considering how expensive bras can be, this is a downright bargain.
You can check out the bra below, or head over to Amazon for more information. We know we’ll be adding a few to our cart before the next heat wave hits!
Buy It! Warner's Play It Cool Wire-Free Cooling Racerback Bra, from $16.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.