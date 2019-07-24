This Bra Is So Comfortable, It Has Over 2,000 Perfect Reviews on Amazon

Image zoom Amazon

For hundreds of years, women have been pinning, binding, and attempting to lift up their bosoms in an attempt to look their best. In 1914, things improved slightly when the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a patent to Mary Phelps Jacobs for her invention known as the brassiere. For a while after, however, things remained remarkably the same in the undergarment world. Only recently did the women’s underwear options truly expand.

Women all over the globe are singing the praises of one simple t-shirt bra by Warner’s, a top-selling women’s underwear brand on Amazon. According to thousands of customers, the bra won’t dig, poke, or pinch you in any of the wrong places. Instead, happy shoppers say it feels like wearing nothing at all.

According to Warner’s listing, the bra contains a “satin comfort wire system,” which comes encased in even more luxurious satin to prevent digging into the skin. The bra also provides full coverage to keep wearers contained and prevent spillover.



The rest of the bra is constructed from a soft and flexible nylon and elastane blend. It features a traditional hook and eye closure and convenient front-adjustable straps. The bra is also machine washable for easy care and comes in a range of sizes from 34A to 42DDD. Oh, and it retails for as low as $15 and has more than 2,000 five-star reviews.

Buy It! Warner’s This Is Not a Bra Full-Coverage Underwire Bra, $14.67-$55.93; amazon.com

“I absolutely love these bras. Very comfortable to wear and make the girls look great. I’m small-chested (36B) and this bra is one of the only ones I’ll wear,” one reviewer wrote. “I love that is has padding, but not too much, just enough to make me feel a little more confident. The underwire is lined in foam as well so it’s comfortable to wear, even at the end of the day. This bra looks great under tees or sweater; it’s smooth and shows no lumps or bulges.”

“Holy cow this is the best gosh darn bra I’ve ever bought,” another added. “I wear a 38B, and that’s exactly what I got, rather than the usual 36 band size with a C cup attached. It fits perfectly and it’s put together very well without any itching, scratching or poking.”

Want to try it for yourself? Buy it on Amazon — your new, super affordable and comfortable underwear life starts now.