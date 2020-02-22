Amazon Shoppers Have Named This Best-Seller ‘The Bra That Doesn’t Feel Like a Bra’

Image zoom Amazon

If we were to imagine the perfect bra, it would be ultra-supportive while somehow magically feeling like it isn’t even there to begin with. And according to hundreds of Amazon shoppers, we can stop dreaming: Such a bra already exists.

The site’s top-selling bra, Warner’s Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra, won’t pinch, dig into your skin, or have you counting down the minutes until you’re home and can take it off as soon as you’re through the door. In fact, shoppers say that while it’s as comfortable as not wearing one at all, the bra still lends support in all the right places.

The secret to the bra’s fit lies in its supportive wide straps and fabric blend of nylon and spandex. Another feature that sets it apart from other bras is the extra fabric along the sides to ensure a smooth fit, so clothes lie flat. With qualities like these, it’s easy to see why Amazon shoppers have rated it 4.5 stars and left hundreds of glowing reviews.

“Honestly the BEST BRA EVER! I have been searching for the ‘right bra’ and at long last, it’s here,” one reviewer said. “Great support with all-day comfort and a nice uplift… After work, this is the only bra that I’ve forgotten I still had on. Usually after a long day’s work I’d be screaming to pop that bra off, but not this one! I’ll be ordering more!!”

While wire-free bras normally get a bad rap from larger-busted shoppers in need of more support, the Warner’s Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra has plenty of reviews from customers who say it’s changed their opinion on the style for good.

In a review titled “The bra that doesn’t feel like a bra,” the author went on to say, “Hands down, this is THE most comfortable bra I’ve ever owned that still gives plenty of decent support to the DD girls. The side coverage is awesome: no bulges, no digging at all either in the shoulders, underarms, or around the back… I’d put this up against any t-shirt bra for non-visibility under normal-fitting shirts. Definitely buying more now!”

If you’re ready to swap out your bra for one that doesn’t leave you counting down the minutes until it’s finally off, head to Amazon to shop this comfortable best-seller in all 10 colors.

