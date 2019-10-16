Amazon Shoppers Say These ‘Soft and Airy’ Underwear Are Just as Flattering as They Are Comfortable

Image zoom Amazon

We all know underwear can be a tricky thing to purchase. Many times, we’re shopping blindly, usually taking the word of others who claim a particular brand makes the comfy, soft, and breathable undergarments you’ve been searching for. Fortunately, Amazon shoppers have become well-versed in the absolute comfiest essentials to shop and tend to point us in the right direction. We’ve already covered the super raved about, number one best-selling underwear on the retail giant (PEOPLE readers bought thousands of pairs, by the way), and now, shoppers have discovered yet another so-comfy-you’ll-never-look-back pair from beloved lingerie brand Warner’s.

The Blissful Benefits Hipster Panties have climbed their way up the top of the retail giant’s best-selling lingerie charts thanks to a recent spike in sales. But even before the sales spike, the pack of Warner’s underwear was a popular choice amongst Amazon shoppers — over 1,600 customers have left them perfect, five-star reviews, saying they are “simply the best underwear” they’ve ever worn. Made from a polyester or cotton blend (depending on what color set you purchase), the stretchy undies come in packs of three and 21 color combos. Reviewers say they love them for their smooth lines, supportive fit, and all-day comfort.

Buy It! Blissful Benefits Hipster Panties, from $9.96; amazon.com

“These are the only underwear I buy now. I don’t even want to wear any of the other underwear I own. I have purchased two of these sets, same colors, gray, black and pink ones. I hope they never discontinue these because I love them so much,” one shopper wrote. “They are just the right thickness, and have a thick lace top but also are granny pants, but not so granny that you would be embarrassed. I will wear these when I go clubbing, when I go to church, and when I’m laying in bed. You know how girls buy/wear underwear for specific reasons? Well, these ones you can wear whenever, wherever and still feel confident!”

You can grab the underwear in sizes small to double XL, and a majority of shoppers say they’re true to size: “They fit exactly how I want, not tight and not loose, but snug where you actually can’t tell they are on — no bunching, no wedgies, and no rolling down.” Plus, tons of new moms love the Warner’s Blissful Benefits Hipster Panties for providing ultimate comfort without sacrificing cuteness.

Another customer wrote, “I don’t write a ton of reviews, but I felt these warranted one. Thank you so much for creating undies that help wrangle my ‘new mom bod’ without looking like MY mom’s underwear. Cute colors and prints, a more modern lace detail, a high enough rise to smooth but without coming up to my belly button. I bought two packs and I will be buying at least two more.”

So, if you hate most of your underwear collection and haven’t added these Warner’s undies to your cart yet, what are you waiting for? As one customer put it, “It’s 2019 and I’m officially over wearing panties that are uncomfortable.” We couldn’t agree more.