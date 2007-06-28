Wanna Smell Like Jessica Simpson?

Jessica Simpson already has a beauty empire with her successful Dessert Beauty collections, but she hasn’t had an eponymous fragrance — until now. The singer-actress has just inked a deal with fragrance giant Parlux to launch a signature scent in July 2008. In a statement released to WWD, Jessica explains the partnership. “I wanted to partner with a company that would be able to express my personality in a fragrance.” The scent will not only join Dessert Beauty, but also Jessica’s existing accessory collections and her upcoming sunglasses, swimwear and lingerie. How does the mini-mogul find time to hit the gym so much? Tell us: Will you buy Jessica’s fragrance?