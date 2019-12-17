This Plaid Scarf Just Skyrocketed 3,750% in Popularity Overnight — and It's Half Off Right Now

Image zoom

Today is a new day for both people and inanimate objects alike. Take Amazon’s number one best-selling scarf, for example. Just yesterday, the plaid blanket scarf quietly occupied position 154 in sales rank, likely overlooked and lost among the masses of its knit peers. But overnight, the underdog climbed up the sales ranks, growing in popularity among shoppers by a whopping 3,750 percent to become number one in the Women’s Fashion Scarves category on Amazon.

Buy It! Wander Agio Women’s Warm Triangle Plaid Scarf in Orange Grey, $7.49 with coupon applied at checkout (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Amazon reviewers credit the plaid accessory with keeping them comfortable and warm. Many even shared their plans to purchase more than one, which is pretty enticing considering the scarf comes in 25 colorful patterns and two windowpane-printed designs.

What makes the decision to buy another scarf even easier is that you can apply a 50 percent coupon to the price tag today, taking the cost down from $14.99 to just $7.49. And the cherry on top of this wardrobe-themed cake? With Amazon Prime, your new scarf will arrive before Christmas — meaning you can either keep the snazzy piece for yourself or gift it to a loved one so they can stay warm and cozy all season long.

If you glean one thing from this post (aside from the awareness that a super cheap, super soft scarf exists), let it be a newfound optimism that you, too, can take your own 154 lemons and turn them into the number-one bestselling lemonade. Especially if you start your day with a boost of confidence thanks to your new favorite winter accessory.

