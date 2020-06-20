The $20 Beach Cover-Up Amazon Shoppers Call 'the Holy Grail'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lately, Amazon shoppers are on the prowl for the hottest summertime deals and best clothing items for these next few warm weather months. Just this past week, sales for a wear-anywhere t-shirt dress skyrocketed, and every day, new must-have items like foldable flats with foam insoles are being discovered (and selling like crazy!). The latest adored summer item is a knit beach cover-up that shoppers say makes them feel seriously sexy.

The $20 Wander Agio cover-up has nearly 1,500 perfect five-star ratings because of its ability to conceal without losing any sex appeal. It’s so beloved that it’s Amazon’s best-selling cover up. The knit look comes with side slits and a crocheted pattern that provides coverage while also keeping things flirty revealing some skin. It’s the perfect item to throw over a suit and wear on vacation. And unlike many other cover-ups, this one has a shape to it that won’t diminish your body’s curves. Instead, it’ll highlight them.

One happy shopper said the cover-up looks “unexpectedly good” on. Another called it “the holy grail up beach cover-ups,” adding that whenever they wear it out, they receive lots of compliments. “It really is very stylish and flattering.”

The Wander cover-up comes in 19 different color options, so you can choose from striped patterns with lace-up necklines or one-toned v-necks that slip on with no effort at all. They’re easy to toss on whenever you’re feeling a little chilly, want a little bit more coverage, or need a break from the sun. They’re great for wearing on occasions when you’re sure to spend a lot of time in the sun, like at neighborhood pool parties, rec centers, or even amusement parks.

Plus, you won’t have to follow precise rules to wash this thing. Reviewers say they throw the cover-up into the wash whenever they’re doing a load, let it hang dry, and it comes out as good as new (no wrinkles or shrinkage to worry about).

Below, shop Amazon’s best-selling beach cover-up for just $20 and get your summer underway.

