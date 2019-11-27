This Best-Selling Sports Bra Turns Amazon Shoppers into Zip-Front Converts

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

Sometimes taking off your sports bra can feel more like a workout than your actual sweat session. In fact, the difficult task of removing the high compression gear should be considered a competitive sport.

Thankfully, you no longer have to be a contortionist to take off your sports bra — just buy one with a zip-front design. And tons of Amazon shoppers recommend Wanayou’s Zip-Front Sports Bra, which merges a supportive racerback construction with a front-facing zipper closure that makes putting your bra on (and taking it off) way easier.

Of course, that isn’t the only upside to this ultra-light design. The best-selling bra has a super breathable lining designed to keep you cool and comfortable during workouts. The anti-chafe design also prevents painful or irritating rubbing whether you’re lounging around your home or moving through a yoga flow.

Buy It! Wanayou Women’s Zip Front Sports Bra,$14.99–$25.99; amazon.com

And if you’re more into high-impact workouts, you’ll have plenty of support. The racerback style keeps the ladies securely in place, while the extra wide bra straps offer an additional boost of support. You can also take out the removable pads for a better next-to-skin fit, and you can shop the bra in sizes S to XXL, which fits cup sizes 30A to 42D.

While multiple reviewers raved that they are great for working out, the zip-front style is also convenient post-op, and the super soft fabric gives support without causing irritation. (Some even use it as a nursing bra.)

One five-star reviewer raved, “I can attest that this is a fantastic set of sports bras. I’ve been wearing them nonstop since I got them, under tanks and tees, and they’re so supportive and comfy…The band is soft and comfortable, and the bust fits like a glove.”

Another top Amazon reviewer confirmed: “I would give it two thumbs up, except that with rheumatoid arthritis, I can’t put two thumbs up. I can, however, manage this zip-front bra by myself, which is amazing. On other zip-front bras, I cannot work the zipper (which can be incredibly frustrating). This bra is very soft and comfortable, I fell asleep in it, and forgot I had it on. I would highly recommend this bra to anyone, especially if you have shoulder/rotator cuff issues.“

Best of all, these sports bras are super affordable. A two-pack starts at just $14.99 and comes in seven different color combinations. You can also maximize your savings with a three-pack bundle starting at just $21.99.

Whether you simply want a new comfy wardrobe addition or need a bra that’s easy to take off, this zip-front style should be in your cart ASAP, according to its passionate Amazon fan base. You can thank us later.