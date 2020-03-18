This Utility Jacket Looks Just Like Meghan Markle’s Go-To Style — and It's Only $28

Image zoom WireImage

Meghan Markle may have put on one of her best displays of high-fashion during her last week of royal work in the U.K. Meghan stepped out wearing a vibrant mix of colors and chic silhouettes from designers such as Victoria Beckham, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, and Emilia Wickstead. Despite her unlimited access to bespoke dresses and sold-out designer styles, she’s also known to have some more affordable staple pieces in her wardrobe that she resurfaces every now and then. One of these essential items is a green utility jacket that she’s been seen wearing on repeat for years and, as luck would have it, we found a stylish lookalike to shop for just $28.

As Meghan Markle would probably agree, a utility jacket is an essential basic that belongs in every wardrobe. It’s timeless, stylish, and lightweight, making it the perfect piece for transitioning between seasons (spring, we see you!). Not to mention, the jacket style goes with just about everything. If you don’t own one yet, we found a ridiculously cute and affordable style from Walmart’s Time and Tru label that looks nearly identical to Markle’s.

Available in four fun colors, including a classic army green, khaki, gray, and camo-print, this $28 jacket only looks expensive. It even has a drawstring at the waist just like the style Markle owns. Pair it with a pretty floral-print dress and booties or layer it over a classic striped top with jeans à la Meghan — no matter how you style it, this jacket is sure to become your new go-to for spring.

Buy It! Time and Tru Utility Jacket, $27.88; walmart.com