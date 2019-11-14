We're So Obsessed With This $19 Sweater from Walmart, We're Buying It in Every Color

Image zoom

When it comes to surviving winter, a warm and cozy sweater is a necessity, and for the 2019 season, fair isle sweaters are reigning supreme among the fashion set. The preppy pattern can be thought of as traditional — so much so that you’ll likely find the print in your grandmother’s closet — but when it comes to this season’s fair isle knits, we like to think of it as a mix of retro fashion and aprés-ski. No matter how you look at it, fashionistas, influencers, designers, and editors (like us!) can’t get enough of it.

On the fall 2019 runways of Chanel, Celine, Brunello Cucinelli, and Altuzarra, the fair isle knit was styled with everything from jeans and Western boots to floral dresses and lug sole footwear, proving it’s versatile enough to be worn however you please. If you’re looking to add a trendy fair isle knit to your seasonal wardrobe, we’ve found one that we’re so obsessed with, we’re buying multiples.

You don’t have to break the bank to shop it because it’s available at one of our favorite bargain retailers: Walmart. At just $19, this Time and Tru Fair Isle Sweater has become a favorite piece this season, and at such an unbeatable price, we plan to shop it in every color available: black, red, blue, and winter white. Not only is this sweater embroidered with a trendy print, it also has of-the-moment puff sleeves making it even more covetable for winter.

Scroll down to shop the affordable Time and Tru Fair Isle Sweater from Walmart if you’re looking to up your sweater game this season, and get ready for the compliments to roll in.

Image zoom

Buy It! Time and Tru Fair Isle Sweater, $18.44; walmart.com