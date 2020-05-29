Walmart’s Revolutionary Partnership Is Making Designer Brands More Affordable Than Ever

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You can buy Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, and Moschino for less than you’ll find anywhere else

In a move that may very well change the course of online shopping forever, industry titans Walmart and thredUP have joined forces to bring streamlined secondhand clothes shopping to the masses. Accuse us of hyperbole all you want, but marking today as a day that will change the game for years to come isn’t such a stretch.

Experts have long been flagging the quickly growing demand for a scalable secondhand clothing market and Walmart, reading the writing on the wall, made the bold move to bring aboard one company making that future possible: thredUP.

If you’ve ever bid for an item on eBay or messaged a seller on Depop, you may already be aware of some of the issues the peer-to-peer resale landscape presents; descriptions can be misleading, orders may get delayed, and sellers can drop off the map altogether.

With a platform like thredUP, all merchandise is funneled through a centralized system. Clothing is received, assessed for quality, photographed, and listed with all the relevant details so you know exactly what you’re getting.

For its partnership with Walmart, thredUP is hosting nearly 750,000 itemsnearly 750,000 items of ‘new’ or ‘like new’ clothing, plus shoes and accessories that meet those evaluations or are marked ‘gently used.’ And, to our delight, the brands featured are among some of our favorites.

thredUP’s sophisticated centralized processing infrastructure combined with Walmart’s sweeping distribution capabilities could well mean a drastic shift towards buying used over new, a change that’s long overdue in our combined journey towards sustainability.

This partnership wants to make waste less prevalent and help us look good (for less) in the process.

Shop some of our top picks from Walmart’s thredUP partnership below, and see over 1,000 gently used brands at Walmart.com.

