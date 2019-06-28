Over 2,000 Walmart Customers Are Obsessed With This $9 Waterproof Mascara

Image zoom Walmart

Summer is finally here and that means beach trips, pool parties, summer soirees and warm, sunshine-filled days ahead. It also means swapping out your makeup for sweat-proof and waterproof products because let’s face it, no one likes to look like a raccoon at the pool or show up to work with makeup melting off their face. We’ve all been there, right? Luckily, there are plenty of fabulous beauty products available on the market today that can help combat such situations.

One of the most important beauty products to use during the hot summer months is a good waterproof mascara that can stand up to sweat, stay on in the pool, and give you full, beautiful lashes all day long. So if you’re not a huge fan of waterproof mascara, hear us out. There are definitely some products out there that leave your eyelashes feeling sticky, are impossible to remove even with micellar water makeup remover, and simply put, don’t deliver the gorgeous, full lashes that we all love and want. But don’t give up just yet because we’ve found a waterproof mascara that, according to Walmart customers, gives you thick, false-looking lashes. Perhaps the best part? It’s super affordable. We’re talking $9, people!

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara is loved by over 2,000 Walmart shoppers and boasts an average customer rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Its soft wavy bristle brush is made from over 200 bristles that provide flake-free, clump-free volume with ease. One happy customer wrote, “I have short straight lashes that can’t curl and I’m always skeptical of any new mascara. I decided to give lash paradise a try and I’m really happy. I applied 3 coats. No clumps, my lashes look fuller and longer, and the best part is the brush — I feel like it really covers every single lash.”

“L’Oréal always has some of my most favorite mascaras, and this one exceeded every single expectation!! My lashes are very short and straight, but the combination of the formula and wand made my lashes look as if I were wearing falsies!” another shopper wrote. Available in three non-waterproof shades and one black waterproof formula, this L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara provides long, voluminous lashes for under $10 — and that’s definitely a deal we can get behind this summer.

