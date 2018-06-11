Lord & Taylor Just Teamed Up With Walmart – and Brad Goreski Did All Your Shopping for You

Just in time to reboot your summer wardrobe, Lord & Taylor partnered with Walmart to create a new unique shopping experience featuring more than 125 of your favorite brands.

The new flagship store will be featured on Walmart.com and will feature brands like Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, La La Anthony and Lucky Brand. The store will feature thousands of trendy styles for men, women and children, including clothes, shoes and accessories. You will be able to shop by category or brand, or you can draw inspiration from editorials on the site.

In addition to teaming up with each other, the brands also enlisted celebrity stylist and television personality Brad Goreski for the launch. Goreski believes one of the greatest challenges of dressing for the summer is understanding what to wear in the changing temperature. “The ongoing battle between the summer heat and cold air-conditioned offices or restaurants,” says Goreski. His solution? “Keep a denim jacket or light blazer with you at all times.”

Buy It! Design Lab Pelum Jacket, $54.60; walmart.com

Goreski also shared some other staples for surviving the summer heat, the first being printed pieces.

“Whether it’s a floral or polka dots, prints can make the simplest summer dress seem chic,” says Goreski. The celeb stylist loves a good pattern, whether he’s styling one of his celeb clients, like Jenna Dewan and Lea Michele, or in one of his own off-duty looks posted on Instagram.

“I was thinking florals for spring,” he said in a recent Instagram post, lying on his couch in a pair of fun tropical pants.

And when it comes to another favorite, bold colors, Goreski recommends going monochromatic. “Red is one of the hottest colors of the season,” he says. But, if head-to-toe color isn’t necessarily your thing, consider a subtle pop to elevate your outfits. “Try a pastel-colored sandal for a feminine summer look,” says Goreski.

He also recommends to try statement earrings this summer “to add a punchy summer flare.” Even with an otherwise understated outfit, your earrings can do all the talking for you.

And if you’re looking for more of a sophisticated look, Goreski has the piece just for you. “A tailored jumpsuit can be a chic alternative to wearing dresses. Wear them during the day or with sneakers or sandals, and dress them up at night with heels.”

Shop Goreski’s curated picks from Lord & Taylor at walmart.com below!

Buy It! Miss Selfridge Floral Ruffle Wrap Dress, $49; walmart.com

Buy It! Miss Selfridge Crochet Crop Top, $32; walmart.com

Buy It! Raissa Block Heel Denim Slides, $45.54; walmart.com

Buy It! Anne Klein Crystal-Embellished Floral Drop Earrings, $32; walmart.com

Buy It! Design Lab Striped Cropped Jumpsuit, $54.60; walmart.com