You’re not the only one wearing a professional shirt with sweatpants to your Zoom meeting!

In fact, with millions of Americans working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart has seen a spike in sales of tops — but not pants — as employees who would otherwise follow a dress code have realized that they only need to look business professional from the waist up during video conference calls.

Walmart’s EVP of corporate affairs Dan Bartlett explained the spike during a Yahoo Finance live chat on Thursday, stating that the company is seeing “massive volume” in online orders right now.

“In one of your previous segments you were talking about people with Zoom, and doing those types of conferencing: We’re seeing increased sales in tops, but not bottoms,” Bartlett told the outlet. “So, people who are concerned, obviously, from the waist up.

He continued, “These behaviors are going to continue to change and evolve as people get accustomed to this new lifestyle, if you will. And we’re able to accommodate that, both online and in our stores.”

Image zoom Justin Sullivan/Getty

A spokesperson for Walmart confirmed the statement to CNN and clarified that the data is taken from U.S. sales.

Walmart, the largest brick-and-mortar retailer in the world, will remain open for business during the pandemic since it sells necessities like groceries and medicine.

Additionally, as other non-essential businesses are forced to lay off millions of employees, the chain said it planned to “hire 150,0000 new hourly associates in the U.S., and announced $550 million in cash bonuses to reward workers,” according to Yahoo Finance.

Other items that are spiking in sales from the retailer include DVDs and crafting items like popsicle sticks. “I think we’ve sold over 30 million popsicle sticks,” Bartlett told the outlet.

