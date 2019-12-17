5 Gorgeous Glitter Eyeshadows to Wear for the Holidays and Beyond, Starting at Just $4

Image zoom

Whether you’re going to a fancy dinner party, dancing the night away, or hanging at home with friends, New Year’s Eve is the one day of the year that sparkles are practically required. From sequin dresses and tops to shimmery accessories, getting dressed up to ring in the new year is always the perfect excuse to add a touch of glimmer to your outfit.

If dressing up in sequins isn’t for you, there are still plenty of ways to incorporate some sparkle and shine into your look — one of our favorites being glitter eyeshadows. From a super pigmented navy blue to a more natural brown shade with a subtle shimmer, we’ve picked out five glitter eyeshadows that are so gorgeous, you’re likely going to want to wear them way past New Year’s Eve (and you totally should!)

The best part? They can all be found at Walmart for prices as low as $4. Whether you add just a hint of glitter to your eyelids or opt to go bold, these affordable and radiant eyeshadows are bound to become your new favorite beauty products of 2020 — no sparkle Instagram filter required!

Scroll down to shop our five favorite glittery eyeshadows for the holiday season and beyond, all available at Walmart now.

Revlon Colorstay Creme Eyeshadow in Earl Grey

For a silver look, Revlon’s Colorstay Creme Eyeshadow in Earl Grey is a great choice. The luxurious metallic color lasts up to 24 hours with no creasing, and it can be used for a subtle touch of shine or layered on for more drama.

Buy It! Revlon Colorstay Creme Eyeshadow in Earl Grey, $3.56 (orig. $5.09); walmart.com

Maybelline Color Tattoo Up To 24HR Longwear Cream Eyeshadow in Trailblazer

Add a pop of long-lasting shimmer to your eye makeup with Maybelline’s Color Tattoo Cream Eyeshadow in Trailblazer, which is a sparkly navy blue shade. Some shoppers even called it the best eyeshadow they’ve ever used!

Buy It! Maybelline Color Tattoo Up To 24HR Longwear Cream Eyeshadow in Trailblazer, $6.94; walmart.com

L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Dual Effects Eye Shadow in Unforgettable Lilac

In the market for an eyeshadow palette of glimmering hues? This is the one for you. The L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Dual Effects Eye Shadow in Unforgettable Lilac comes with four rich shades of color that go on velvety smooth and easily blend for a high-impact look.

Buy It! L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Dual Effects Eye Shadow in Unforgettable Lilac, $7.49 (orig. $8.97); walmart.com

Milani Pure Passion Eyeshadow Palette

The Milani Eyeshadow Palette in Pure Passion features 12 mega-pigmented eyeshadows in a range of warm pinks and browns that can be worn for a more natural look or a glam night out.

Buy It! Milani Pure Passion Eyeshadow Palette, $14.97; walmart.com

Almay Shadow Squad in Ambition

Add a subtle touch of shimmer to your eyes with the Almay Shadow Squad in Ambition. Complete with four glamorous taupe hues in matte, satin, metallic, and glitter finishes, you’ll get a variety of textures in one universally-flattering shade.

Buy It! Almay Shadow Squad in Ambition, $5.99; walmart.com