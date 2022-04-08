These Stylish Spring Dresses May Be Walmart's Best-Kept Secret — and They Start at Just $18
Spring dresses are typically the warm-weather uniform, and it seems as if you can never have enough.
The season is upon us where every event, from casual backyard BBQs to beach wedding ceremonies, calls for one. Lucky for you, Walmart has an in-house fashion line you probably haven't heard of: Free Assembly, an affordable collection that will save you a lot this events-packed season thanks to its wide array of spring dress options. Did we mention yet that our faves are going for as little as $18?
Now that you're aware such a hidden gem exists, you can pick up a bunch of looks so that you have options for back-to-back weekend plans. Is Sunday's birthday brunch more of a midi-length, mock neck, body-hugging vibe, or perhaps you're leaning towards a flirty mini with ruffled bell sleeves? Good thing you have both to choose from.
A line like Free Assembly lets you sample several styles without breaking the bank, but it doesn't come at any sacrifice to quality and trendiness. You find celeb-approved looks — like a V-neckline with delicate front buttons and subtle puff sleeves that remind us of a dress Kate Middleton recently wore — and versatile dresses shoppers say look like they're from more expensive brands.
Buy It! Free Assembly Women's Ruffle V-Neck Dress with Short Sleeves, $18 (orig. $36); walmart.com
Of course, you can pick some new florals for spring, as many are wont to do, because Walmart has some cute options for you. From long-sleeved styles with bright hues to black-and-white midis with tropical prints, there's no shortage of spring-appropriate patterns to choose from.
For an extra-flirty feel, try layering a turtleneck with this mock-neck A-line dress during transitional weather. In reviews, shoppers say that it's soft, high-quality, and flattering.
Buy It! Free Assembly Sleeveless Mock Neck A-line Dress, $22; walmart.com
In addition to being affordable and cute, many of these styles are easy to care for (read: machine-washable), so you'll avoid the hassle and bills of dry cleaning. Shop more of our favorite spring-perfect dresses from Walmart fashion brand Free Assembly below, all $32 or less.
Buy It! Free Assembly Sleeveless Fit and Flare Dress, $32; walmart.com
Buy It! Free Assembly Cotton Swing Dress with ¾ Puff Sleeves, $32; walmart.com
Buy It! Free Assembly Fit and Flare Midi T-Shirt Dress, $24; walmart.com
Buy It! Free Assembly Sleeveless Midi Sweater Dress, $28; walmart.com
Buy It! Free Assembly Ruffle Sleeve Mini Sweater Dress, $28; walmart.com
Buy It! Free Assembly Pleated Blouson Dress With Short Sleeves, $28; walmart.com
Buy It! Free Assembly Terry Mixed Blouson Dress, $28; walmart.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- These Stylish Spring Dresses May Be Walmart's Best-Kept Secret — and They Start at Just $18
- Halle Berry Is Okay with Her '90s Hair Being Compared to Reba McEntire: 'What About It?'
- Kim Kardashian and Tyra Banks Dish on Their 'Heart-to-Heart Conversation' Before Joining Forces for SKIMS
- Peyton List on the Inspiration Behind Her Cosmetics Line Pley Beauty — and What's in Her Makeup Kit Right Now