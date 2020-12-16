Walmart Is Offering Up to 40% Off Winter Clothing — Shop Sweaters, Parkas, and Boots Starting at $16

Our love for warm, cozy clothing is well-documented. We’ve written extensively about soft sweaters, fuzzy hoodies, and fleece-lined leggings. So you can imagine our excitement when we stumbled upon amazing deals on all these clothing pieces and more. Cold-weather clothing is up to 40 percent off right now at Walmart, with prices starting at just $6 on some of the most sought-after items of the season. Currently, you can shop major markdowns on coats, sweaters, sweatshirts, thermals, and boots from popular brands like Eddie Bauer, Hanes, Nike, and Hunter.