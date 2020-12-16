Shop

Walmart Is Offering Up to 40% Off Winter Clothing — Shop Sweaters, Parkas, and Boots Starting at $16

The holidays just came early
By Caroline Harris
December 16, 2020 05:10 PM
Our love for warm, cozy clothing is well-documented. We’ve written extensively about soft sweaters, fuzzy hoodies, and fleece-lined leggings. So you can imagine our excitement when we stumbled upon amazing deals on all these clothing pieces and more. Cold-weather clothing is up to 40 percent off right now at Walmart, with prices starting at just $6 on some of the most sought-after items of the season. Currently, you can shop major markdowns on coats, sweaters, sweatshirts, thermals, and boots from popular brands like Eddie Bauer, Hanes, Nike, and Hunter.

Walmart fans know that the retailer is already a treasure trove when it comes to clothing bargains. (Its motto is “Everyday Low Prices” for a reason.) But even loyal Walmart shoppers might be surprised to see 61 percent off a Hanes pullover, or a classic winter coat going for just $65. You can find sweatshirts for under $20, thermal underwear for under $25, and snow boots for under $30. This makes showering your family and friends with holiday gifts that they’ll love, all while staying under a $100 budget, so much easier.

If you’re looking for a new coat for braving frigid-cold temperatures, allow us to direct you to the Eddie Bauer Women’s Luna Peak Down Parka. With a premium down interior and a quilted exterior, the parka is designed to be warm enough for sub-zero temperatures. It has three zip pockets for storing your phone, wallet, and keys, and its lightweight, water-resistant material is great for snow days. Available in three colors (black, purple, and blue), the parka is $139 off at the moment.

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Eddie Bauer Women’s Luna Peak Down Parka, $59.99 (orig. $199); walmart.com

For those who can never have enough cozy clothing, the Thermajane Thermal Underwear Set is a match made in heaven. The $25 fleece-lined set comes in 11 colors, has four-way stretch, and is made with an ultra-soft spandex-polyester blend. You can easily pair it with the $16 Free Assembly Faux Shearling Sweatshirt while working from home. If your feet get cold, topping off the ensemble with the $20 Calistoga Ankle Booties is a no-brainer. These snuggly shoes have a faux fur lining and cushioned insoles for maximum comfort. They’re a Walmart best-seller, and they’re $15 off at the moment.

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Thermajane Thermal Underwear Set, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); walmart.com

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Free Assembly Faux Shearling Sweatshirt, $16 (orig. $27); walmart.com

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Calistoga Vegan Faux Fur Ankle Bootie, $20 (orig. $34.95); walmart.com

Scroll down to shop our favorite winter clothing that’s under $65 at Walmart right now, and check out Walmart’s Cold Weather Shop to shop the rest of the sale while supplies last.

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Portland by Portland Boot Company Faux Fur Lace Up Boot, $27.99 (orig. $52.99); walmart.com

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Hanes Sport Quarter Zip Pullover, $18 (orig. $47); walmart.com

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! GBH Women's Heavyweight Parka Jacket with Detachable Hood, $64.97 (orig. $215); walmart.com

