Celebrities Can’t Stop Launching Lines at This Affordable Retailer

Celebrities love to tap into the fashion and beauty industry — whether it’s collaborating with a designer on a collection or launching their own line with a brand or retailer, there are so many different ones available. But lately, we’ve noticed stars have been turning to an affordable, popular retailer (that you likely shop at all the time) to bring you trendy pieces at the lowest prices: Walmart.

Yes, really! The retail giant has become a hub for celebrities to launch budget-friendly fashion and beauty lines. In the past few months alone, both Ellen DeGeneres and Sofía Vergara partnered with Walmart to create under-$40 clothing lines that include extended sizing options. Even fashion icons Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have their own line of affordable handbags at the retailer.

Scroll down to see all the fashion and beauty lines celebrities have launched at Walmart, plus some of our favorites pieces you can get for cheap from their collections.

Sofía Vergara added denim designer to her already impressive resumé when she teamed up with Walmart on a size-inclusive clothing collection. The 100-piece line is filled with denim jackets, graphic tees, and jean mini skirts — and everything is under $40. The Modern Family star is no stranger to the retail giant. Vergara told PEOPLE that working with Walmart stirred a sense of nostalgia for her because she used to shop for clothing there when she first moved to the United States at 22.

Buy It! Sofía Skinny Mid Rise Soft Stretch Ankle Jean Women’s, $22.50; walmart.com

Buy It! Marianella Soft Stretch Washed Denim Jacket Women’s, $31.50; walmart.com

The comedian-turned-fashion-connoisseur launched her own size-inclusive clothing line with Walmart in September called EV1. The collection features pieces you’d find in DeGeneres’ closet, including stretchy jeans, comfy logo tees, and cool sneakers in sizes XS through XXXL. Partnering with Walmart was an easy decision for the talk show host, as she told PEOPLE that the idea was to create a collection with the latest trends for every size and budget. DeGeneres’ first collection was such a hit that she recently launched a second spring collection, which includes really cute activewear in extended sizing.

Buy It! EV1 Love Flag Short Sleeve Tee Women’s, $10; walmart.com

Buy It! EV1 Graphic Stripe Legging Women’s, $18; walmart.com

The Jenner sisters have become some of today’s biggest fashion icons, so it makes sense that they have their own global lifestyle brand, which now includes a line of handbags exclusively sold at Walmart. Kendall and Kylie for Walmart recently launched a line of brightly-colored neon belt bags and metallic totes and backpacks. Think: Coachella-ready styles all under $40.

Buy It! Kendall + Kylie for Walmart Neon Mix Crossbody, $24; walmart.com

Buy It! Kendall + Kylie for Walmart Cobalt Mini Backpack, $24; walmart.com

Anyone who follows Drew Barrymore knows she’s a self-proclaimed beauty junkie. Growing up in a makeup chair, she’s learned a thing or two about the world of cosmetics over the years. Barrymore was on a mission to create highly sought-after products at an affordable price point, which is how FLOWER Beauty was born. So, it only makes sense that it’s sold through a retailer known for its affordability. (Her line is also available at Ulta and on Amazon!).

Buy It! FLOWER Beauty Lash Warrior Mascara, $8.98; walmart.com

Buy It! FLOWER Cosmetics Miracle Matte Liquid Lip, $7.98; walmart.com