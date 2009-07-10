VOTE! Which Simpson Sister Wears Her Cutoffs Better: Ashlee or Jessica?

Ever since she played Daisy Duke in Dukes of Hazzard, Jessica Simpson has made the character’s iconic cutoff shorts one of her own style signatures — pairing them with everything from floaty floral blouses to sexy bustiers for her stage costumes. But looks like her little sister Ashlee has the same idea, taking her adorable baby son Bronx out in her own faded cutoff shorts. We can’t help but compare the two — and be totally wowed by their shared genes for fabulous legs! We want to know what you think, though. Vote in our poll below, and tell us: Which Simpson sister wears her cutoff shorts better?