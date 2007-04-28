Vote! David Beckham's Platinum: Love It or Hate It?

He already had the haircut to match his stylish wife Victoria, and now David Beckham has the color to match too! The natural blond unveiled a shocking platinum ‘do this week — reportedly dyed for a photoshoot. But, considering his well-documented affinity for changing up his hairstyle, maybe he’ll keep it around for a while. “It is a personal thing,” a Beckham pal tells PEOPLE. “It’s not the first time David has changed styles and not the last.” And why not keep it considering his move to L.A. is looming in the near future — maybe Posh gave him a few tips on trying to blend in. Tell us what you think of Beck’s new hair and vote below!