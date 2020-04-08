Vogue Italia Prints All-White Cover for Its April Issue to Signify 'Rebirth' amid Coronavirus Crisis

Vogue Italia is standing in solidary with those affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Tuesday, the fashion magazine announced on Instagram that its April 2020 issue will feature a completely white cover for the first time in its history to symbolize respect, rebirth and a “blank sheet waiting to be written” after the country recovers and rebuilds in the wake of the pandemic.

“In its long history stretching back over a hundred years, Vogue has come through wars, crises, acts of terrorism. Its noblest tradition is never to look the other way,” editor-in-chief Emanuele Farneti wrote in his editor’s letter, explaining that the original cover photo the brand had planned on using was scrapped to ensure the tone was appropriate given the unprecedented circumstances.

“Just under two weeks ago, we were about to print an issue that we had been planning for some time, and which also involved L’Uomo Vogue in a twin project,” Farneti wrote. “But to speak of anything else – while people are dying, doctors and nurses are risking their lives and the world is changing forever – is not the DNA of Vogue Italia. Accordingly, we shelved our project and started from scratch.”

He explained that the decision to choose an all-white cover wasn’t due to a lack of images — it was because of what white symbolized.

“White is first of all respect. White is rebirth, the light after darkness, the sum of all colours. White is the colour of the uniforms worn by those who put their own lives on the line to save ours. It represents space and time to think, as well as to stay silent.”

Farneti concluded: “White is for those who are filling this empty time and space with ideas, thoughts, stories, lines of verse, music and care for others. White recalls when, after the crisis of 1929, this immaculate colour was adopted for clothes as an expression of purity in the present, and of hope in the future. Above all: white is not surrender, but a blank sheet waiting to be written, the title page of a new story that is about to begin.”

Italy has been one of the hardest hit regions during the coronavirus pandemic. According to data from John Hopkins, the country has had 135,586 cases and 17,127 deaths.

But late last month, the number of new cases of coronavirus began to decline in Italy, two weeks after the country implemented a full lockdown, according to the World Health Organization.

“We can say that today is the first positive day,” Giulio Gallera, the leading health official in Lombardy, said on March 23, according to the New York Times. “It’s not the moment to sing victory, but we finally see light at the end of the tunnel.”

Inside the April 2020 issue of Vogue Italia includes a photo series titled #FarAwaySoClose, featuring models and industry pros shot from their homes. One spread shows Gigi Hadid lounging on a couch playing video games at her farm wearing a red Chanel cardigan.

On Wednesday, the magazine shared a sneak peek of the shoot on Instagram, which was met with some criticism, but Hadid defended herself in the comment section.

“😆😆 everyone taking it so literally … wearing Chanel and having fun w the accessories because as a fashion magazine it is still their (our) job to involve the season’s looks.. and no this is not a normal angle to play at- doing it to get it all in the shot .. it’s not that serious, it’s meant to be a lil fun ☮️💖 Wishing u all a great day !!” she wrote.

