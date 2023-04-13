La La Anthony, Chloe Fineman and Derek Blasberg Will Cohost Vogue's 2023 Met Gala Livestream 

Emma Chamberlain also returns as correspondent for this year’s event in tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 01:25 PM
LA LA ANTHONY, DEREK BLASBERG, AND CHLOE FINEMAN
Photo: Getty (3)

The 2023 Met Gala is just weeks away and Vogue is prepping for the big fashion affair.

On Thursday, the publication announced the four celebrity guests in charge of hosting its third annual Met Gala livestream: actress La La Anthony, Saturday Night Live comedian Chloe Fineman, fashion journalist Derek Blasberg and social media star (and returning Vogue correspondent) Emma Chamberlain.

The real-time broadcast, which will have access to the fête's red carpet, will air on Monday, May 1, exclusively on Vogue's digital platforms and across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Anthony (who's returning to the gala with Vogue for the second time) tells PEOPLE that she's "super excited" about this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which will honor the works of the late German fashion designer who died in 2019 at the age of 85.

"Karl Lagerfeld is such an icon and legend when it comes to fashion. He is unmatched and just to see everyone do their own interpretations of his fashion is going to be so exciting and I think this red carpet is going to give us so many iconic moments and surprises," Anthony says.

The Power alum can't tease what she's wearing yet, but she says she's sticking to the "In honor of Karl" dress code yet adding her own "swag" to her look.

She's used the prep time to dive deep into Lagerfeld's history. "I was always familiar with him and his work, but really going deep into some research now, and his archival pieces are just insane."

And like many of us who will watching at home, Anthony has her eyes peeled for the sartorially unexpected.

"The great thing about the Met Gala red carpet is that you never know what to expect or what you're going to see. There's always a surprise, like Zendaya when she came out in that Cinderella dress or Lady Gaga and all her dresses or Blake Lively when her dress changed colors when she moved it around. I'm just looking forward to what's going to be our 'wow' moment this year," she tells PEOPLE.

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld

The Costume Institute's exhibit centered around Lagerfeld, running from May 5 to July 16, 2023, will house approximately 150 of the visionary's greatest outfits from his 60-year career in fashion, including his designs for notable fashion houses like Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

"So at its heart, the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl's two-dimensional drawings into three-dimensional garments," museum curator Andrew Bolton told Vogue.

Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer
Getty (4)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While this year's guest list is not confirmed, the event's co-chairs were announced in January.

Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa will work alongside Anna Wintour, Vogue titan and longtime chair member since 1995.

The high-held position requires more of the stars than just showing up in their best dress. According to the The Hollywood Reporter, the role consists of responsibilities like curating the guest list, collaborating with chefs on the evening's menu and working with interior designs to set the ambiance of the prestigious function.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Karlie Kloss attends the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala Honoring Anna Wintour and Emma Grede, Hosted By Karlie Kloss at The Glasshouse on April 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)
Karlie Kloss Says She 'Can Really Relate' to Imposter Syndrome: 'Don't Get in Your Own Way'
US - ENTERTAINMENT-METROPOLITAN MUSEUM
Everything to Know About the 2023 Met Gala
Blake Lively's Met Gala Gown and Beyonce's Most Regal Look Are Displayed at New Kensington Palace Exhibit
Blake Lively's Met Gala Gown and Beyonce's Most Regal Look Displayed at Kensington Palace
Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer
Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Roger Federer Unveiled as 2023 Met Gala Co-Chairs
Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Everything to Know About Apple Martin, Fashion's Rising "It" Girl
Celine Dion, Law Roach, Zendaya
Law Roach's Best Styling Moments: From Zendaya to Céline Dion
Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Is 'in a Good Frame of Mind' Post-Tom Brady Divorce (and Might Hit Met Gala Solo!)
Jeremy Scott Says He's 'Thrilled' the 2023 Met Gala Will Pay Tribute to the Late Karl Lagerfeld
Jeremy Scott Says He's 'Thrilled' the 2023 Met Gala Will Pay Tribute to the Late Karl Lagerfeld
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld
Met Gala 2023 Theme Will Center Around Late Designer Karl Lagerfeld
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne Makes Her 2023 SAG Awards Debut in Statement-Making Jumpsuit: See Her Daring Look!
95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Cara Delevingne Makes Her Oscars Red Carpet Debut in a Daring Gown with a Thigh-High Slit
Lizzo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
See Inside the Workshop Where Looks Worn by Lizzo – and the Royals! — Are Prepped for New Exhibit
Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony
Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony to Host 'Vogue' 's 2022 Met Gala Live Stream
Rihanna Iconic Looks
Rihanna's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Apple Martin Makes Paris Fashion Week Debut at Chanel Show: 'Karl Declared She'd Be a Chanel Girl'
Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Apple Martin Opens Up About Her First Fashion Show and Her 'Mix of '90s and Cool Grandpa' Style