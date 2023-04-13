La La Anthony, Chloe Fineman and Derek Blasberg Will Cohost Vogue's 2023 Met Gala Livestream 

The 2023 Met Gala is just weeks away and Vogue is prepping for the big fashion affair.

On Thursday, the publication announced the four celebrity guests in charge of hosting its third annual Met Gala livestream: actress La La Anthony, Saturday Night Live comedian Chloe Fineman, fashion journalist Derek Blasberg and social media star (and returning Vogue correspondent) Emma Chamberlain.

The real-time broadcast, which will have access to the fête's red carpet, will air on Monday, May 1, exclusively on Vogue's digital platforms and across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Anthony (who's returning to the gala with Vogue for the second time) tells PEOPLE that she's "super excited" about this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which will honor the works of the late German fashion designer who died in 2019 at the age of 85.

"Karl Lagerfeld is such an icon and legend when it comes to fashion. He is unmatched and just to see everyone do their own interpretations of his fashion is going to be so exciting and I think this red carpet is going to give us so many iconic moments and surprises," Anthony says.

The Power alum can't tease what she's wearing yet, but she says she's sticking to the "In honor of Karl" dress code yet adding her own "swag" to her look.

She's used the prep time to dive deep into Lagerfeld's history. "I was always familiar with him and his work, but really going deep into some research now, and his archival pieces are just insane."

And like many of us who will watching at home, Anthony has her eyes peeled for the sartorially unexpected.

"The great thing about the Met Gala red carpet is that you never know what to expect or what you're going to see. There's always a surprise, like Zendaya when she came out in that Cinderella dress or Lady Gaga and all her dresses or Blake Lively when her dress changed colors when she moved it around. I'm just looking forward to what's going to be our 'wow' moment this year," she tells PEOPLE.

The Costume Institute's exhibit centered around Lagerfeld, running from May 5 to July 16, 2023, will house approximately 150 of the visionary's greatest outfits from his 60-year career in fashion, including his designs for notable fashion houses like Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

"So at its heart, the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl's two-dimensional drawings into three-dimensional garments," museum curator Andrew Bolton told Vogue.

Getty (4)

While this year's guest list is not confirmed, the event's co-chairs were announced in January.

Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa will work alongside Anna Wintour, Vogue titan and longtime chair member since 1995.

The high-held position requires more of the stars than just showing up in their best dress. According to the The Hollywood Reporter, the role consists of responsibilities like curating the guest list, collaborating with chefs on the evening's menu and working with interior designs to set the ambiance of the prestigious function.