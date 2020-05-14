Vogue and Amazon Just Launched a Storefront That Supports Small Fashion Businesses Affected by COVID-19

You can purchase styles from both well-known and emerging designers on Amazon

Amazon Fashion is teaming up with Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America to support independent U.S. designers whose businesses have been affected by COVID-19.

Today, they launched the first-ever “Common Threads: Vogue x Amazon Fashion,” a digital storefront on Amazon that features a mix of apparel and accessories from 20 small and medium-sized fashion brands’ current spring collections. This platform allows the highlighted designers to sell their pieces to a wider range of customers and gives them access to Amazon’s advanced fulfillment network to ultimately help support their businesses and employees.

Amazon Fashion is also donating $500,000 to A Common Thread, the repurposed CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund initiative that’s raising awareness and money for Americans in the fashion community who have been impacted by the pandemic. (The fund was originally established as a response after the tragedy that took place on 9/11.) This will provide more immediate relief for people like, pattern makers, tailors, embroiders, and other business and creative employees.

The full list of designers featured in the Amazon storefront includes: Adam Lippes, Adam Selman Sport, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Batsheva, Brock Collection, Chloe Gosselin, Danielle Frankel, Derek Lam, Edie Parker, Gigi Burris O’Hara, Hunting Season, Jonathan Cohen, Krewe, Morgan Lane, Phillip Lim, Rebecca De Ravenel, Ryan Roche, Tabitha Simmons, Tanya Taylor, and Victor Glemaud. To see all the styles offered, simply click here to get to the storefront.

Amazon plans to continue adding new designers and expanding its offerings for customers in the near-future, so be sure to keep checking the storefront for ways you can support smaller fashion businesses during this time.