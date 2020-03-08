Moms Say This ‘Large, Stylish, and Practical’ Bag with 13 Compartments Has Changed Their Lives

Image zoom Amazon

It’s not always easy to find a dependable travel bag that’s spacious, good-looking, and has all the features you need. While backpacks and diaper bags are often bulky and not exactly stylish, it doesn’t have to be that way — and parents on Amazon have discovered a chic bag that not only has “all the pockets for all the things,” but goes well with any outfit, too.

The Vogshow Waterproof Diaper Bag is a convertible bag that can be used as a backpack, crossbody bag, and shoulder bag. It has a stellar overall rating of 4.8 stars thanks to 1,000 shoppers who left it perfect five-star reviews. Moms are particularly obsessed with it thanks to its 13 compartments, which include insulated bottle pockets, a laptop compartment, an anti-theft pocket, tissue pockets, and even a wet pocket designed for wipes or damp clothes. While the bag usually retails between $44 and $45, you can actually snag it for just $36 right now if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

Image zoom

Buy It! Vogshow Waterproof Diaper Bag, from $35.63 with Prime and coupon (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

If you’re wondering just how much can fit in the bag, one shopper detailed everything she was able to squeeze in, including “five diapers, three pull ups, toddler underwear, two onesies, a receiving blanket, a folding potty seat, wallet, formula, a sippy cup, a bib, baby socks, nail clippers, a first aid kit, a thermometer, a changing pad, hand sanitizer, a pack of wipes, a notebook, [and] mittens.” (Phew!)

Other than its impressively large capacity and number of pockets, the Vogshow bag is also waterproof, has comfy shoulder straps, and has a flip-open top with a magnetic closure for easy access to your belongings.

“As a mom of 2, a backpack-style diaper bag is definitely the way to go so I have both arms and hands free to help my kids. The bag is very classy looking but goes well with both casual and dressy attire. The look of it doesn’t scream ‘THIS IS A DIAPER BAG,’ which I love,” one reviewer wrote. “If you’re looking for a large, stylish, and practical diaper bag that will fit everything you need, then this bag is for you!”

And though it’s designed as a diaper bag, shoppers say it’s versatile enough to be used as a general hospital emergency bag, gym bag, camping bag, and more. Whether you’re a new mom or simply need a go-to bag that does it all, the Vogshow Waterproof Diaper Bag sounds like a great option.