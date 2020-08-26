These Stretchy Yoga Shorts Are Made from the Softest Material, According to Amazon Shoppers

If you haven’t spent your summer living in biker shorts, you’ve been missing out big time. The ultra-comfy bottoms are ideal for practically any activity, whether you’re working out or lazily lounging around the house. And it’s not too late to add a pair to your wardrobe to wear for the remainder of summer (and most likely all of fall, too). Per the solid recommendations of Amazon reviewers, the Voeons Yoga Shorts are the ones you should grab ASAP.
Designed with a polyester-spandex fabric blend, shoppers say the stretchy shorts not only allow you to move effortlessly with no constrictions, but are incredibly breathable and lightweight. The flattering high waist sits comfortably at the midsection without feeling too tight, and the interlock seams ensure your thighs won’t chafe or rub. The two side pockets allow you to carry a few items on the go and are secure enough that nothing will fly out during high-intensity workouts.
Thanks to the flexible material, satisfied customers do everything from squats to long runs in the shorts, and they say it’s thick enough to hide panty lines. But most of all, the super soft feel and flattering fit is what drove so many Amazon shoppers to leave behind glowing reviews .
“Love the comfort of high waisted shorts and I’m happy to have found these!” wrote one shopper. “I’ve mainly been using them as athleisure wear, or for walking. The fabric is super soft, thick with light compression, and a stylish mesh accent. The side pockets hold my phone well, too. Will definitely be ordering another pair!”
“I LOVE LOVE LOVE these,” said another. “They passed the running and squat tests. The material is super comfy and soft but with a little stretch. I bent every which way in these pants and they didn't ride up my thick thighs or roll down my under my muffin top. And surprisingly, they gave me the illusion of having a defined waistline and flattened the appearance of my tummy.”
Follow suit with other shoppers and pair the stretchy shorts with your favorite oversized t-shirt for all your home workouts. Shop them in sizes ranging from XS to XXL for just $19 per pair.