Kardashian/Jenner Relationships
23 featured stories since

Blac Chyna Wears Same Feathery Mini Dress Kylie Jenner Wore on Her Birthday to the VMAs

Kylie Jenner previously wore the frilly frock in Italy to celebrate her 22nd birthday

By Rachel DeSantis
August 27, 2019 09:28 AM

Blac Chyna took a page out of Kylie Jenner’s style book for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

The reality star and model, 31, posed on the red carpet Monday night wearing the same pink, feathery frock Jenner wore to celebrate her 22nd birthday earlier this month.

Chyna paired the strapless minidress with glamorous waves, a diamond necklace, teardrop earrings and matching pink pumps as she walked the carpet in Newark, New Jersey.

Jenner, meanwhile, donned the pink mini earlier this month as she celebrated her birthday in Italy.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed off the look on Instagram, accessorizing the dress with neon green sunglasses while posing barefoot on the deck of a superyacht beside a large, “22” shaped flower display.

Blac Chyna
Astrid Stawiarz /VMN19/Getty
Story Continues Below
Skip
Kardashian/Jenner Relationships
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Revisit the Early Seasons
9/20/2015
Lamar Odom Hospitalized: Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner Pray
10/14/2015
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Dating Tips from Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner
1/31/2016
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Engaged Officially
4/5/2016
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Engagement Has Kardashians 'Concerned'
4/13/2016
Kim Kardashian Criticizes Kris Jenner for Supporting Rob Kardashian Financially
4/27/2016
Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Welcome Blac Chyna into Their Family
6/28/2016
Blac Chyna and Rob Celebrate Khloe's Birthday with Kim, Kourtney and Kylie
6/27/2016
The Game Says He Slept with Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Blac Chyna
9/19/2016
Love-Hate Relationships: Inside the Kardashians' and Jenners' Most Controversial Couplings
12/2/2016
Khloé Kardashian 'Found Strength' in the Crisis That Prompted Her Family to Put Their Lives in Her Hands
12/15/2016
The Kardashian-Jenners Celebrate Mother's Day with Dream Kardashian — but Where Is Blac Chyna?
5/14/2017
A Ranking of the Richest Women of the Kardashian-Jenner Clan
9/24/2017
Khloé Kardashian Says Kylie Jenner Is the 'New Rob' Because She's Never Around
11/19/2017
The Final Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card Is Here — and Pregnant Kylie Is a No-Show
12/25/2017
Kim, Khloé & Rob Kardashian Enjoy Kris Jenner's Valentine's Dinner - and a Kanye West Sing-Along
2/15/2018
Kendall Jenner Tells Caitlyn 'Happy Father's Day to the Soul That Raised Me'
6/17/2018
The Most Epic Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sibling Fights Ever
8/6/2018
Kris Jenner, 63, Pays Tribute to 'My Ride or Die' Corey Gamble on His 38th Birthday
11/10/2018
Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Honor Late Kardashian Patriarch Robert Sr. on His Birthday
2/23/2019
Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Party with Exes Younes Bendjima, Luka Sabbat & Ben Simmons
8/24/2019
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 21st Birthday at Vegas Nightclub with Scott Disick and Kylie Jenner
8/25/2019
Blac Chyna Wears Same Feathery Mini Dress Kylie Jenner Wore on Her Birthday to the VMAs
8/26/2019
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner later shared a close-up view of the dress in a selfie she used to show off her gift from boyfriend Travis Scott: a diamond-encrusted chain necklace in the shape of her signature lip-drop Kylie Cosmetics logo.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner and Chyna’s relationship has ebbed and flowed in the years since Chyna’s ex, Tyga, dated the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when she was 17.

Chyna and Tyga met in 2011 on the set of his “Rack City” music video and split in August 2014 after welcoming their son, King Cairo.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Celebrates 22nd Birthday with Extravagant Gifts as Travis Scott Gifts Surprise Chain

By the fall of 2014, Tyga had moved on with Jenner, though Chyna confirmed that Tyga never cheated on her.

She did, however, say “something did kind of expedite” their split, referencing Jenner, on The Wendy Williams Show.

“Tyga started dating Kylie,” she said on the talk show. “After that happened, that’s when, of course, the family kind of like, ‘all right, well bye, girl’ and threw me underneath the bus.” (She had previously been friends with Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian West.)

Blac Chyna
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Chyna eventually moved on, too, with Jenner’s brother, Rob Kardashian.

RELATED: Blac Chyna Says She Learned About Tyga and Kylie Jenner’s Relationship When She ‘Got Thrown Out’

The two were engaged in April 2016 and welcomed daughter Dream Renée that November before calling it quits in February 2017.

Chyna later told Williams that despite past drama, she and Jenner are now on good terms.

“You know, that is Dreamy’s auntie. And when me and Robert were together, we kind of put those differences aside,” she said. “From now on, I’m fine on my side and I’m hoping we’re good.”

Advertisement

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.