Blac Chyna Wears Same Feathery Mini Dress Kylie Jenner Wore on Her Birthday to the VMAs

Blac Chyna took a page out of Kylie Jenner’s style book for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

The reality star and model, 31, posed on the red carpet Monday night wearing the same pink, feathery frock Jenner wore to celebrate her 22nd birthday earlier this month.

Chyna paired the strapless minidress with glamorous waves, a diamond necklace, teardrop earrings and matching pink pumps as she walked the carpet in Newark, New Jersey.

Jenner, meanwhile, donned the pink mini earlier this month as she celebrated her birthday in Italy.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed off the look on Instagram, accessorizing the dress with neon green sunglasses while posing barefoot on the deck of a superyacht beside a large, “22” shaped flower display.

Image zoom Blac Chyna Astrid Stawiarz /VMN19/Getty

Story Continues Below

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner later shared a close-up view of the dress in a selfie she used to show off her gift from boyfriend Travis Scott: a diamond-encrusted chain necklace in the shape of her signature lip-drop Kylie Cosmetics logo.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner and Chyna’s relationship has ebbed and flowed in the years since Chyna’s ex, Tyga, dated the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when she was 17.

Chyna and Tyga met in 2011 on the set of his “Rack City” music video and split in August 2014 after welcoming their son, King Cairo.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Celebrates 22nd Birthday with Extravagant Gifts as Travis Scott Gifts Surprise Chain

By the fall of 2014, Tyga had moved on with Jenner, though Chyna confirmed that Tyga never cheated on her.

She did, however, say “something did kind of expedite” their split, referencing Jenner, on The Wendy Williams Show.

“Tyga started dating Kylie,” she said on the talk show. “After that happened, that’s when, of course, the family kind of like, ‘all right, well bye, girl’ and threw me underneath the bus.” (She had previously been friends with Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian West.)

Image zoom Blac Chyna Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Chyna eventually moved on, too, with Jenner’s brother, Rob Kardashian.

RELATED: Blac Chyna Says She Learned About Tyga and Kylie Jenner’s Relationship When She ‘Got Thrown Out’

The two were engaged in April 2016 and welcomed daughter Dream Renée that November before calling it quits in February 2017.

Chyna later told Williams that despite past drama, she and Jenner are now on good terms.

“You know, that is Dreamy’s auntie. And when me and Robert were together, we kind of put those differences aside,” she said. “From now on, I’m fine on my side and I’m hoping we’re good.”